Bleach creator clarifies major question about Quincies

Bleach creator Tite Kubo finally clarified a major question about the Quincies during a recent Q&A session, so here’s what we know about it.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War continues the main story by introducing Yhwach, the Quincy King. He awakens after a thousand years since his “death.” In order to gain his power, Yhwach uses a technique called “Auswählen,” which takes powers from every Quincy in existence.

The technique killed Ichigo and Uryu’s mothers, but not all the Quincies died. For years, it seemed like an inconsistency in the story, but Tite Kubo finally reveals the reason behind it. In a fansite Klub Outside, Kubo answered a new question, which was shared on October 21st, 2024.

The 689th question on the website was, “Regarding the consecration that took place towards the end of the series, the Bambies and Buzzbee continue to use the holy glyphs and there are no signs that their abilities have been taken away. Considering that they are from a relatively young generation, perhaps the older Quincy received the full consecration first, and the amount of power that was needed at the time.”

Kubo answers, “The necessary amount of powers is taken from old and weak Quincies, in that order. Also, Bazz-B and the girls are young, and their abilities are also high level. Therefore, their protection against Auswählen is naturally high which resulted in them only having their powers “reduced.”

A popular Bleach fan account on Twitter/X shared the information as one fan reacts, “ABOUT TIME WE GOT AN ANSWER!! I think my headcanon on Uryus’s wounds killing Jugram while weakened finally makes sense now”

“This was so obvious to me when the manga was coming out but people kept saying Auswählen was inconsistent like no it fries older weaker Quincy like Robert or Uryu’s mom and weakens stronger younger ones like Masaki who only died because of Grand Fisher,” shares another.

One more fan adds, “God bless whoever asked this cos I always wondered why the Auswählen seemed inconsistent. This answer makes sense now.”

