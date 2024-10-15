Bleach TYBW Part 3 is all set for one villain’s highly-anticipated return

Bleach is currently airing TYBW Part 3, which continues the fight against Yhwach. However, while the anime is focusing on the final antagonist, another fan-favorite villain will soon make an appearance.

Bleach TYBW Part 3 debuted on October 3, with incredible animation as well as opening and ending themes. Episode 28 features the truth about the Soul King as well as his death by Ichigo’s hands.

As the realms are now faced with the threat of destruction, the upcoming Episode 29 will bring back Sosuke Aizen, the traitor of the Soul Society and a major antagonist in Bleach. Aizen was defeated in the Fake Karakura Town Arc, but he became immortal after the final Hogyoku evolution.

Article continues after ad

Hence, he was sealed in the 8th Underground Prison known as Muken and sentenced to imprisonment for 18,800 years. Aizen has a crucial role to play in TYBW Arc in the fight against Yhwach. Episode 29 will be released on October 19, 2024.

Article continues after ad

The Weebs Guild on Twitter/X shares, “WE’RE OUT!! Bleach TYBW Episode 29 is in the books! Heavy dialogue/flashback episode as expected. First half of the episode is ALL UKITAKE scenes. Second half we get the Orihime attempt to heal Soul King, Mimihagi save, and then the rest is ALL AIZEN BABY.”

Article continues after ad

They further add, “Episode ends with Kyoraku telling Aizen to get in the chair and says don’t you want to breath the fresh air again.”

Aizen also appeared in TYBW Part 2 when Yhwach infiltrates Muken and offers the former place in the Wandenreich as a Special War Power.

Aizen refuses the offer but Yhwach doesn’t know that meeting the former Soul Reaper will turn out to be his biggest mistake. TYBW Part 3 will reveal Aizen’s plan and his contribution in the final fight.

Article continues after ad

While you watch Bleach TYBW Part 3, don’t forget to check out our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Oshi no Ko Season 3, and Solo Leveling Season 2 for more top-scoring franchises due their return.