When is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 1 out? Full release schedule

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 is about to kick off, and we’ve got all the details on when you can catch the penultimate chapter of Ichigo’s journey.

It’s hard to believe that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 is almost here. Once this is down, we have Part 4 and then the entire anime show is finished. Wild, given we first met Ichigo back in 2001.

A lot has happened since then, leading us to the Gotei 13 and the Wandenreich having their last stand against one another. Pierrot will be pulling out all the stops, and you won’t want to miss a second.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to us, you won’t have to, as we’ve got all the information available on the release plan below.

When is Episode 1 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 out?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 1 arrives on Hulu and Disney Plus on October 5, 2024.

This lines up with the Japanese release, allowing viewers to stay up to date globally. Whether it’s Hulu or Disney Plus depends on your region.

Article continues after ad

In the US, you’ll want Hulu, but for the UK, Europe, and the rest of the world outside of Asia, it’s Disney Plus.

Article continues after ad

Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 episode release dates:

Episode 1 – October 5, 2024

Episode 2 – October 12, 2024

Episode 3 – October 19, 2024

Episode 4 – October 26, 2024

Episode 5 – November 2, 2024

Episode 6 – November 9, 2024

Episode 7 – November 16, 2024

Episode 8 – November 23, 2024

Episode 9 – November 30, 2024

Episode 10 – December 7, 2024

Episode 11 – December 14, 2024

Episodes 12 and 13 – December 21, 2024

What time are new episodes released?

We expect episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 to release on Hulu/Disney Plus at 7.30am PST / 10.30am EST / 3.30pm BST. This would follow the schedule for Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2.

Should this change, we’ll make sure to update.

How many episodes of Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 will there be?

There will be 13 episodes. Each part so far has had this amount.

Hulu/Disney Plus

Unlike other anime shows, such as Attack on Titan or Demon Slayer, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been consistent with each installment. Four parts are planned, equaling a grand total of 52 episodes when all is said and done.

Article continues after ad

That’s a substantial watch time, but we’d expect nothing less from Ichigo’s final hours on-screen. Check out our upcoming anime list for other releases you should be wary of.