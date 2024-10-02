When is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 1 out? Full release schedule

When is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 1 out? Full release scheduleHulu/Disney Plus
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 is about to kick off, and we’ve got all the details on when you can catch the penultimate chapter of Ichigo’s journey.
It’s hard to believe that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 is almost here. Once this is down, we have Part 4 and then the entire anime show is finished. Wild, given we first met Ichigo back in 2001.
A lot has happened since then, leading us to the Gotei 13 and the Wandenreich having their last stand against one another. Pierrot will be pulling out all the stops, and you won’t want to miss a second.
Thanks to us, you won’t have to, as we’ve got all the information available on the release plan below.
When is Episode 1 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 out?
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 1 arrives on Hulu and Disney Plus on October 5, 2024.
This lines up with the Japanese release, allowing viewers to stay up to date globally. Whether it’s Hulu or Disney Plus depends on your region.
In the US, you’ll want Hulu, but for the UK, Europe, and the rest of the world outside of Asia, it’s Disney Plus.
Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 episode release dates:
- Episode 1 – October 5, 2024
- Episode 2 – October 12, 2024
- Episode 3 – October 19, 2024
- Episode 4 – October 26, 2024
- Episode 5 – November 2, 2024
- Episode 6 – November 9, 2024
- Episode 7 – November 16, 2024
- Episode 8 – November 23, 2024
- Episode 9 – November 30, 2024
- Episode 10 – December 7, 2024
- Episode 11 – December 14, 2024
- Episodes 12 and 13 – December 21, 2024
What time are new episodes released?
We expect episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 to release on Hulu/Disney Plus at 7.30am PST / 10.30am EST / 3.30pm BST. This would follow the schedule for Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2.
Should this change, we’ll make sure to update.
How many episodes of Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 will there be?
There will be 13 episodes. Each part so far has had this amount.
Unlike other anime shows, such as Attack on Titan or Demon Slayer, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been consistent with each installment. Four parts are planned, equaling a grand total of 52 episodes when all is said and done.
That’s a substantial watch time, but we’d expect nothing less from Ichigo’s final hours on-screen. Check out our upcoming anime list for other releases you should be wary of.