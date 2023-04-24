Valorant Radiant Entertainment System skins: Release date, price & weapons

The new Radiant Entertainment System skins are coming to Valorant in Episode 6 Act 3 and here’s everything you need to know about the new flagship skin series.

Taking a break from the trend of releasing a new map in the third Act of the respective Episode, Valorant update 6.08 will not feature any additions with respect to Agents or Maps. However, you won’t be disappointed with the new Premier competitive mode, the skins available in this Act’s battle pass, as well as the newly released Radiant Entertainment System skin series.

Article continues after ad

The Radiant Entertainment System skins are not part of the battle pass, meaning you must purchase them from the in-game store. Additionally, the choice of whether to purchase the entire bundle or go for specific skins from the collection also rests on your shoulders.

That said, here’s a full rundown of everything you need to know about the new Radiant Entertainment Systems skins in the game.

Contents

Riot Games The new Radiant Entertainment System skin bundle will be available in Valorant with the release of Episode 6 Act 3.

The Radiant Entertainment System skins will be released at the beginning of Episode 6 Act 3 in Valorant on April 25, 2023. You can find the full details of the bundle in the list below:

Article continues after ad

Bundle cost: 11,900 VP (Includes all gun skins, three gun buddies, three cards, and three sprays)

11,900 VP (Includes all gun skins, three gun buddies, three cards, and three sprays) Edition: Ultra

Ultra Weapons: Phantom, Melee, Operator, Ghost, Bulldog.

Phantom, Melee, Operator, Ghost, Bulldog. Variants: Bazooka Badger Variant Dance Fever Variant K.nock O.ut!! Variant



Similar to the Ultra tier skins in Valorant, the Radiant Entertainment System has custom animations, colors, and iconic VFX designs for each of its variants. Here’s a list featuring every visual aspect that you can unlock for these games in Valorant:

Weapon Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Melee Custom model (claw) themed to Bazooka Badger Custom animations, visual effects, and audio themed to Bazooka Badger; when inspecting there is a custom screen animation where you “play” Bazooka Badger – – Guns Custom Model Custom firing sound and muzzle flash themed to Bazooka Badger Custom equip and reload visual effects, animations, and audio; custom inspect animations and music themed to Bazooka Badger; custom reactive screen animations Kill Banner and Finisher themed to Bazooka Badger

Apart from the special effects presented at every level of these weapons, each variant features a unique visual for the player. Here’s a list of how each variant of the weapons looks in Valorant:

Article continues after ad

Weapon Variant 1 Variant 2 Melee Custom model with different animations, visual effects, and audio themed to Dance Fever; when inspecting there is a custom screen animation where you “play” Dance Fever Custom model with different animations, visual effects, and audio themed to K.nock O.ut!!; when inspecting there is a custom screen animation where you “play” K.nock O.ut!! Guns Dance Fever variant with different animations, visual effects, audio, and music; also includes a different Kill Banner and Finisher themed to Dance Fever K.nock O.ut!! variant with different animations, visual effects, audio, and music; also includes a different Kill Banner and Finisher themed to K.nock O.ut!!

Valorant Radiant Entertainment System skins: Inspiration and lore

Riot has revealed that the Radiant Entertainment System skin series in Valorant was designed with nostalgia for 90s video games as the base inspiration for it. Speaking at length about this, Valorant’s Producer, Victoria Kim talked about behind-the-scenes discussions which led to the inception of this new skin bundle.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“If you think about retro games, there was a lot of love and there still is a lot of love for games of specific genres: fighting games, sidescrollers, music games – players still love and play what players did in the 90s. Now, there are a lot of modern takes, but there’s something nostalgic and charming about the games that were prevalent in the past, and we wanted to pay homage to that. We had the opportunity to make what we love, and we did just that.”

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the game’s Principal VFX Artist, Stefan Jevremovic said, “It’s strange to call them retro games having grown up with them, but the hope is that both the people who grew up with these retro games and the new generation of players we have now can share in the experience and the joys of playing video games during that decade. Radiant Entertainment System is both a homage and a tribute, and we hope that it becomes an amazing experience for all players.”

So there you have it, that’s all you need to know about the upcoming Radiant Entertainment System skins in Valorant Episode 6, Act 3. Make sure to check out our other guides for Valorant:

Article continues after ad

Best Valorant Agents | Best Sentinels | What is the Night Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | Best Initiators | Best Controllers | What is Econ Rating? | How to get free loot drops | Is Valorant on Mac? | How many people play Valorant? | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out? | Best Duelists