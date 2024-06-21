Valorant leak reveals potential Star Guardian weapon bundle

According to leaks, the developers of Valorant are looking to create a skin line directly inspired by League of Legends’ Star Guardian universe.

The Valorant community begged for more pink skins to come to the game for months before the Mystbloom weapon bundle came on April 30. While not every variant was some version of pink, the color scheme was centered around a pastel theme.

Now, almost two months after Mystbloom’s release, the Valorant developers are back for what appears to be a Star Guardian collab for yet another pink skin line. For those unfamiliar with Star Guardian, the “cute” series of Valorant skins gives League of Legends Champions a pastel makeover.

Article continues after ad

In a leaked video on X, two Valorant developers discuss the future of pink skins in Valorant and how Mystbloom is not a one-and-done concept.

But a peculiar noise at the end of the devs trailer segment turned some heads.

Article continues after ad

The noises made are incredibly similar to the Star Guardian buddies that come with the more recent skins releases for LoL, causing rampant speculation in the Valorant community.

Valorant players suspect that not only will a new set of pink skins be coming to the game, but also that there’s a potential crossover with League of Legends.

Star Guardian is one of the most popular League of Legends skin lines, and it’s had multiple in-game events themed around these magical characters.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Star Guardian Akali

Players in the comments were seemingly surprised by the collaboration, with some comparing the Star Guardian skins to those featured in the Episode 8 Act 3 Battle Pass.

“I thought one of the lines in the Battle Pass was already inspired by Star Guardian, but I’m excited to see an actual bundle,” said one player.

According to the leaks, the Star Guardian-inspired skins are supposed to be released sometime in 2024.