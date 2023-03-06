Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards

Episode 6 Act 2 of Valorant is upon us which means another battlepass is on the way with a slew of new content, skins, and melee weapon to grind for. Here is everything you need to know about the new battlepass in Valorant’s Episode 6 Act 2.

Act 2 of Episode 6 is scheduled to release on March 7, 2023. Like always, a new battlepass loaded with a fresh set of skins and content will also arrive with the new act. Apart from all the weapon skins, you will also be able to claim plenty of fun sprays, player cards, and unique gun buddies.

Episode 6 Act 2 will also mark the debut of Gekko, the latest initiator. He hails from Los Angeles, the same place where Valorant Champions 2023 will take place, and boasts a unique set of abilities that can turn the fate of any round.

With that being said, here’s a complete rundown of everything included with Episode 6 Act 2’s battle pass in the game.

Riot Games The Signature skinline in the battle pass is really colorful.

What is in the Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 battle pass?

The Episode 6 Act 2 battle pass features three types of weapon cosmetics – Signature, Tilde, and Topodek. You can start claiming all of them from March 7, 2023.

Signature skinline features Guardian, Marshall, Sheriff, and Stinger skins.

Tilde skinline features Bulldog, Judge, Melee, Op, and Shorty skins.

Topodek skinline features Bucky, Ghost, Odin, and Phantom skins.

Producer Laura Baltzer said, “The Tilde and Signature skinlines were inspired by the style and expression seen in street art and street wear.”

Below, we have listed down all the skins that are featured in Episode 6 Act 2 battle pass.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 battle pass skins

Signature – Guardian

Riot Games

Signature – Marshal

Riot Games

Signature – Sheriff

Riot Games

Signature – Stinger

Riot Games

Tilde – Bulldog

Riot Games

Tilde – Judge

Riot Games

Tilde – Melee

Riot Games

Tilde – Op

Riot Games

Tilde – Shorty

Riot Games

Topotek – Bucky

Riot Games

Topotek – Ghost

Riot Games

Topotek – Odin

Riot Games

Topotek – Phantom

Riot Games

Sprays

Episode 6 Act 2 battle pass features 15 new and unique in-game sprays, most of which were designed with everything related to the players and what they find inspiring.

“With this Battlepass, we wanted to lean further into self-expression than we had before. Our players are passionate about so many things: art, sports, music, food, clothes–the list goes on. We tried to look at these passions as opportunities for expression in VALORANT,” notes Laura Baltzer.

“Player cards like Setting Records and Pixel Moments take VALORANT characters and morph them into new styles.”

Riot Games These new sprays express different types of emotions.

How much does the Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 battle pass cost?

Like always, the Episode 6 Act 2 battle pass will cost you 1,000 Valorant Points to unlock. Apart from all the premium rewards, it also has a collection of free items that you can claim as you progress with the battle pass. Here is a list of all the items included with this Act’s battle pass free track:

Tilde Shorty

Epilogue: Setting Records Player Card

Dolla Dolla Bill Y’all Spray

Cat-Eye Gun Buddy

Boot Camp // Two Mountains Player Card

So there you have it — that’s everything about the battle pass in Valorant Episode 6 Act 2! Looking to dominate the competition? Be sure to check out our other Valorant guides:

