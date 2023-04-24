Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards

Valorant‘s Episode 6 Act 3 is on the way along with a brand new battle pass for the players to unlock various gun buddies, player cards, skins, stickers, and more.

Riot‘s tactical FPS is moving on to the final Act of Episode 6 on April 25, 2023. While there are no new maps or agents revealed, a new Retro-themed skinline and battle pass are on the way for the players.

The Act 2 battle pass skins were mostly inspired “by the style and expression seen in street art and streetwear,” but Act 3’s has taken a turn towards mythology and diversity. Episode 6 Act 3 also marks the return of Bind map with several changes to the competitive map pool while the snowclad Icebox leaves.

With that said, here’s a complete rundown of everything included with Episode 6 Act 3’s battle pass in the game.

Riot Games The Monstrocity skin line is for Sheriff, Spectre, and Vandal.

What is in the Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 battle pass?

The Episode 6 Act 3 battle pass features three types of weapon cosmetics – Bound, Monstrocity, and Moondash. You can start claiming them all from April 25, 2023.

Bound skinline features Bulldog, Classic, Judge, Melee, and Phantom skins.

Monstrocity skinline features Sheriff, Spectre, and Vandal skins.

Moondash skinline features Frenzy, Guardian, Marshal, and Stinger skins.

Game Producer Mingxi Zou said, “To conclude this act, along with the launch of Gekko in the previous Episode, we are thrilled to celebrate this moment by presenting our players a diverse and immersive world with a wide variety of creatures, ranging from endearing to fearsome, providing players with the opportunity to engage in moments of domination, destruction, and calculated chaos.”

Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 battle pass skins

Bound – Bulldog

Riot Games

Bound – Classic

Riot Games

Bound – Judge

Riot Games

Bound – Melee

Riot Games

Bound – Phantom

Riot Games

Monstrocity – Sheriff

Riot Games

Monstrocity – Spectre

Riot Games

Moondash – Frenzy

Riot Games

Moondash – Guardian

Riot Games

Moondash – Marshal

Riot Games

Moondash – Stinger

Riot Games

Sprays

Episode 6 Act 3 battle pass includes 15 new sprays, most of which were designed in such a way that they express different kinds of emotions.

“In order to craft diverse and engaging designs, we have drawn inspiration from various sources to encompass a wide spectrum of aesthetics, ranging from chaotic and frightening to bright and cute,” notes Mingxi Zou.

“We also dove into cultural mythology and the intricate lore of Valorant agents.”

Riot Games These new sprays are quite expressive.

How much does the Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 battle pass cost?

The Episode 6 Act 3 battle pass costs 1,000 Valorant Points as always. There are a bunch of free rewards included with all the premium rewards for players who don’t want to purchase the new battle pass. Here are the items included with this Act’s battle pass free track:

Gizem Title

I’m Melting Spray

Monstrocity Sheriff

Monster Cookie Buddy

Epilogue: Drop the Hammer Buddy

Nice! Spray

So there you have it — that's everything about the battle pass in Valorant Episode 6 Act 3!

