Valorant secretly nerfed Viper in last update and players are only just noticing

The latest Valorant mini-update brought about two significant changes to Viper and players are only just now discovering it.

On March 28 Riot Games pushed out a small update to its Valorant servers without notifying the community.

This isn’t uncommon for Valorant as small updates for minor fixes are released frequently. However, making significant Agent changes without notice is not.

The first and most notable change that came to Viper is the duration of which her smoke stays up. Previously the smoke had a 15-second duration but has now been brought down to just 13.

Shortly after the discovery, players found that Viper’s wall had also been affected similarly. Now both of Viper’s signature abilities have been brought down in terms of duration.

“That’s a big deal, I don’t know why they would silent nerf it,” one player said following the discovery.

While many noted that the sudden changes were “odd,” players were largely unphased by the update, which comes after the addition of the newest Controller Clove.

“12-13 seconds is still an eternity. It still allows time for your team to rotate/allow for you to reposition on the site being pushed. It isn’t that big of a deal in my opinion,” explained one person.

The official Valorant account has not commented on the adjustments. Without patch notes, it is also unclear whether more changes were made during the update.