How to play as Killjoy: Valorant’s crafty Sentinel Agent

Valorant’s second Act shook up the state of the game in a huge way with the introduction of Killjoy, the ‘German genius.’ While she may seem overwhelming to master at first, we’ve got you covered with an in-depth guide to get a leg up on the competition.

Killjoy is a rather unique Agent that focuses on deployable gadgets, rather than moment-to-moment abilities that help during gunfights. She’s extremely powerful once you’ve got a site locked down and she can be even more effective when it comes to retaking sites thanks to her Ultimate.

While some of her abilities might be controversial at first, she’s a well-rounded character that fits nicely into the flow of Valorant. Here’s a detailed look at the Agent so that you can get the most out of Killjoy.

Killjoy’s abilities

Killjoy’s kit is designed to help you scout and shut down enemy attacks. She falls under the Sentinel category for those reasons. No different to her defensive counterpart, Cypher, the intention here is to unravel enemy plans and stop them in their tracks.

Ability 1 - Alarmbot (200 Creds) — EQUIP a covert Alarmbot. FIRE to deploy a bot that hunts down enemies that get in range. After reaching its target, the bot explodes, applying Vulnerable. HOLD EQUIP to recall a deployed bot.

— EQUIP a covert Alarmbot. FIRE to deploy a bot that hunts down enemies that get in range. After reaching its target, the bot explodes, applying Vulnerable. HOLD EQUIP to recall a deployed bot. Ability 2 - Nanoswarm (200 Creds) — EQUIP a Nanoswarm grenade. FIRE to throw the grenade. Upon landing, the Nanoswarm goes covert. ACTIVATE the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots.

— EQUIP a Nanoswarm grenade. FIRE to throw the grenade. Upon landing, the Nanoswarm goes covert. ACTIVATE the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots. Signature Ability - Turret (Free) — EQUIP a Turret. FIRE to deploy a turret that fires at enemies in a 180-degree cone. HOLD EQUIP to recall the deployed turret.

— EQUIP a Turret. FIRE to deploy a turret that fires at enemies in a 180-degree cone. HOLD EQUIP to recall the deployed turret. Ultimate Ability - Lockdown (7 points) — EQUIP the Lockdown device. FIRE to deploy the device. After a long windup, the device Detains all enemies caught in the radius. The device can be destroyed by enemies.

How you decide to set up at the start of a defensive round is absolutely pivotal with Killjoy. Abilities are deployed but they can be recalled. Be warned, however, this comes with a pretty significant cooldown period. If you’ve placed your turret in a wasteful spot, there simply might not be enough time in the round to pull it back and redeploy it elsewhere.

The same can be said for her Alarmbot as well. Therefore, you should try to be confident in your placements on Defense. A similar mentality applies in attacking rounds, too. If you’re using her kit to scout a certain area, be sure your team is all on the same page or her powerful abilities could be going to waste.

Killjoy’s Ultimate is arguably one of the strongest in Valorant right now, and can be used to outright swing rounds in your favor. Enemies have just a short period of time to run away or find the Lockdown device.

This can be used to your advantage... You should try to find a cheeky position for it that forces the opposition out of their post-plant setups for instance. It costs seven Ult-points, so you won’t be able to use it all too often, but when it’s deployed, there’s almost no stopping it.

Killjoy gameplay

If you’ve grown used to Cypher over the months since release, a similar mentality should apply when picking up Killjoy. If you’ve always been more of a fragger though, this Agent will force you to slow things down just a bit.

You shouldn’t be aggressively peeking without any backup. There’s no need to go on extremely long flanks either. The intention here is to use your abilities to gain an advantage in combat. Whether that’s an advantage in terms of intel, controlling space, or in terms of total damage output.

Through a strategic use of her Nanoswarm Grenade and her Alarmbot together, enemies can fall in the blink of an eye. Through the tactical placement of her Turret, opponents can be spotted without you ever laying eyes on them.

This is how Killjoy shines, not in direct one-versus-one scenarios, but in giving your team every advantage when it comes down to the wire.

You should be looking for enemies to fall into your traps more often than not. It should be rare for a round to go by without all of your abilities being used. They’re extremely cheap, so there’s no reason not to use them each and every round.

Dexerto’s take: Ideal for catching enemies off-guard

While Cypher might be the safer pick if you've grown familiar over time, Killjoy can be rotated in with ease. The biggest difference between the two comes down to their Ultimate abilities. Cypher’s can be beneficial in nearly any scenario. Though Killjoy’s only really excels when a Spike is down or a team is looking to plant in a blitz.

Her kit might seem simple at first but there’s a surprising amount of nuance to her abilities. Those in range of the Alarmbot will be able to hear it ever so subtly. Nanoswarm Grenades can be thrown with powerful overhands or softer underarm throws. And her Turret can be positioned in hard to reach spots with well-time jumps or Sage walls.

There’s plenty the Agent can do to throw her enemies for a loop. That's the name of the game when playing as Killjoy. Hopping into a custom match and experimenting with all sorts of ability placements is highly recommended. There are tons of unique positions for every deployable gadget that could just eke out a round win.

Ultimately, if you’re a fan of a more tactical playstyle, Killjoy can be extraordinarily powerful in the right hands. If all goes according to plan, the enemy team should never truly feel safe when playing into a Killjoy.