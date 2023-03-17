VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo: Schedule, format and regional team slots

VCT Masters Tokyo is just a few months away. Here is everything you need to know about the second cross-region Valorant event of 2023, including the schedule, the format, and how teams can qualify.

Following the success of VCT LOCK//IN in São Paulo, Riot Games is speeding up its preparations for VCT Masters Tokyo, the second international Valorant event of the 2023 season.

Twelve teams from four different regions will travel to Tokyo for this exciting two-week competition, which will precede Valorant Champions in Los Angeles. Riot Games has high hopes for the VCT Masters event, given the popularity of Valorant in Asia and the success that the Japanese Challengers League has enjoyed.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Tokyo will host the second cross-region Valorant event of 2023

Below is everything you need to know about VCT Masters Tokyo. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo: Schedule and format

VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo will take place from July 11 through 25. This is more than a month after the conclusion of the three VCT international leagues.

Twelve teams from EMEA, Americas, Pacific, and China will take part in the tournament, which will feature a double-elimination bracket. It’s a format that will be welcomed by fans and players following the criticism of VCT LOCK//IN’s single-elimination format.

VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo: Tickets

Riot Games is yet to reveal the venue that will stage the event. The expectation is that there will be a crowd for the entire tournament, but there’s no official confirmation from Riot at this point.

VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo: Regional team slots

Ten of the 12 tournament slots will be determined by the international leagues in EMEA, Pacific and the Americas.

EMEA will be represented by four teams at VCT Masters Tokyo following Fnatic’s VCT LOCK//IN victory, which earned the region an extra slot. Pacific and the Americas will have three teams each.

There will also be two representatives from China, though it’s unclear at this point how they will be determined. This will be China’s third appearance on the international stage after VCT LOCK//IN and VALORANT Champions 2022.