Zack Snyder wanted to link Wonder Woman to Superman & Krypton

Zack Snyder had a pretty bold vision for Wonder Woman in the DCEU: her origins would have been tied to Krypton and Superman, a retcon that fans haven’t received well.

Snyder’s work on the DC Extended Universe, soon to implode and be born anew with James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU after The Flash, has always been divisive. Man of Steel didn’t kick things off on steady footing, heralded by some as one of the greatest superhero movies of all time, and criticized by others for its treatment of Superman.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is where the debate intensified massively. Overall, it was a bit of a failure: it has a 29% score on Rotten Tomatoes and it failed to reach $1 billion, while the MCU’s Captain America: Civil War got there with ease. However, its fanbase has only grown in the years since its release, especially with the controversy around Justice League and Snyder completing his vision.

Yet, following the director’s Full Circle event over the weekend, it appears even his most loyal followers have a line they won’t cross.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League would’ve tied Wonder Woman to Krypton

While it varies in the comics, Wonder Woman’s father is generally considered to be Zeus, one of 31 Olympian gods. She comes from Themyscira, an all-female secluded island also known as Paradise Island and the Amazon Isles.

She’s essentially a demi-god, whereas Clark Kent, aka Kal-El, aka Superman is an alien perceived as a god by the people of Earth due to his immense powers. However, under Snyder’s original plans, they would have been connected in a way that could ruffle some feathers.

During the BvS post-screening Q&A, Snyder said: “[We thought] Zeus could possibly be Kryptonian so that Wonder Woman’s powers… anyway, you can sort of see where that’s going.

“The whole thing of whether or not magic or gods… there’s a version of where you’re like, ‘That’s cool, I guess,’ then there’s the scientific aspect. You have the pathology of wondering where gods come from. We had played around with that quite a bit.”

That’s not all: remember the ship in the ice in Man of Steel? Ares was the one who caused it to crash, apparently.

Zack Snyder fans react to Kryptonian Wonder Woman

The general consensus among the fans isn’t positive. “I think Zack is a great director, but this just wasn’t it. This idea is completely uncreative and reductive as a whole and seeks to undermine the variety of tones in the DCU, making almost everything boil down to Krypton is so boring,” one wrote.

“Creative freedom can be a negative depending on who’s been given that freedom. Good example, even if it thankfully never got to happen,” another wrote. “There is so much good source material, why you have to go and mess with it? I was all in for ZSJL but this is getting absurd,” a third tweeted.

“In all seriousness this ruins a lot of Wonder Woman’s uniqueness and heritage (imo). Making her half Kryptonian just isn’t a good look to me,” another wrote.

Others are more open to the idea. “Yeah it’s different, but I dig it because this is what mythology is supposed to do, expand and take different forms, all versions are valid,” one wrote.

“What’s with all the hate? He wanted to explain the Amazons and where their powers/history have ties to science fiction. It’s not a bad idea, y’all just don’t want to embrace change,” another tweeted.

