Zack Snyder says there’s a way the SnyderVerse could continue

Zack Snyder’s DC tenure is well and truly over, but amid calls to restore his canon in the franchise, there may be a way fans could see his SnyderVerse vision.

Snyder’s superhero oeuvre has been controversial from day dot. In 2009, he directed an epic, big-budget adaptation of Watchmen, opening to mixed reviews and lackluster box office figures – but, it amassed a loyal fanbase.

He was handed the keys to the DC kingdom with Man of Steel, a divisive origin story for Superman; some hold it up as a masterpiece, while others disagree with Snyder’s take on the hero. Nevertheless, its modest success paved the way for Batman v Superman and Justice League, with the latter calamitous project eventually birthing Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The Snyder Cut ended on a hell of a cliffhanger, peeking into the Knightmare future with Batman teaming up with the Joker to fight an unhinged Superman. The director had extensive plans for what would come next, and if we’re lucky, we might get to see them realized.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2 could be a comic book

In a recent interview with The Nerd Queens, the filmmaker addressed the chances of his SnyderVerse plans seeing the light of day in the form of a comic book continuation.

In response to being asked if a SnyderVerse graphic novel could be an option, he said: “I’m not gonna say exactly who I’d want to pencil it because it could be touchy.

“But I would really enjoy that if it was a possibility. There was a time we were gonna do that, and then there was a sort of change of desire, I guess.”

However, Snyder is developing a graphic novel for Rebel Moon, his upcoming two-part space opera for Netflix. “We’re doing a graphic novel for Rebel Moon, I think we’re gonna do an animated short,” Snyder said.

“We’re gonna do a bunch of other things that are just insane, it’s all in the works. I’m not not busy. These DC characters are dear to me, so, who knows?”

