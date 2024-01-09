Young Sheldon Season 7 is only a few weeks away from heading to screens, with new images teasing a redemption arc for Missy Cooper.

While the show is largely focused on – and named after – her brother, Missy Cooper (Raegan Revord) has arguably flown under the radar in recent installments.

Known for being the polar opposite in personality of her brother, the end of Season 6 saw Missy apologizing to George in the face of an incoming tornado, alongside engaging in more typical teen behavior as she starts to act out.

However, Missy fans are in luck, as new images for Season 7 tease that Missy might be on track for a redemption arc in Young Sheldon.

Young Sheldon Season 7 teases Missy redemption arc

In new images released ahead of Young Sheldon Season 7, Missy looks set to head on a redemption arc all her own.

As Season 7 picks up, the Cooper family is having to deal with the aftermath of the tornado – all except Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and Mary, who are settled over in Germany.

Back in Medford, the storm seems to have passed, prompting Missy to take on an entirely new role within the Cooper family.

The official synopsis for Season 7 Episode 1 reads “News of the tornado reaches Sheldon and Mary in Germany; with the Cooper house in chaos, Missy steps up.”

The new image shows Missy taking Mary’s seat at the dinner table, suggesting she’s ready to leave her tawdry behavior behind – and her family is ready to take her more seriously.

Throughout Season 1-5, Missy was largely side-lined in favor of her brother Sheldon, taking matters back into her own hands in Season 6 by acting out. Given that she is set to take the lead in the family navigating the destruction, Missy might just prove herself to be the most with her head the most screwed on.

“Young Sheldon is literally my comfort series right now and I don’t want to end it ‘coz I’m gonna miss the whole cast, esp u Missy,” one fan recently posted on X/Twitter ahead of Season 7’s release.

“Missy on Young Sheldon is funny as hell. Her comedic timing is great for her age,” added another.

Young Sheldon is set to end with Season 7, which you can read more about here, and check out our other coverage below: