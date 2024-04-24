TV & Movies

Young Sheldon star makes fans cry after revealing Missy & Sheldon tradition

Kayla Harrington
Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord in Young SheldonCBS

Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord posted a new video showcasing a heartwarming tradition she shared with her co-star.

Growing up on TV can be tough as you don’t get to celebrate milestones like regular people, but the crew of Young Sheldon tried to make things as normal as possible for the main kid trio by keeping track of their individual heights over the years as the show filmed.

Raegan Revord, who plays Sheldon Cooper’s twin sister Missy, posted a heartwarming TikTok video that contains a montage of her, Iain Armitage (Sheldon), and Montana Jordan (Georgie) kept track of their changing heights using giant rulers provided by the crew.

The video begins with Revordm Armitage, and Jordan in the midst of filming Young Sheldon Season 1 with a crew member remarking that he hoped this “could be a tradition for years to come.”

The montage then follows the kids growing from Season 1 in 2018 to filming the final episode of the show in 2024.

It’s a bit hard to tell, but it looks like, by the time Season 7 wrapped, Revord grew to about 5’6, Armitage grew to 5’9, and Jordan is sitting above the 6ft marker.

It’s not surprising to see that the trio has grown so much over the years as they started Season 1 as a 10-year-old (Revord), 9-year-old (Armitage), and 15-year-old (Jordan).

However, despite Young Sheldon ending this summer, the rule tradition could still be used as Jordan will be starring in a new spin-off from Young Sheldon that will follow Georgie and his family.

