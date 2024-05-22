Young Sheldon fans praise Missy for finale’s most satisfying moment

While Young Sheldon fans seemed to love a lot of things about its series finale, many are praising Missy Cooper in particular for delivering the most satisfying part of the episode.

In the final episode titled ‘Memoir,’ both Missy and her twin brother Sheldon are asked by their mother, Mary, to be baptized as she begins to dive deeper into religion after Sheldon’s dad George died.

After some pressing, both Missy and Sheldon agreed to get baptized, but Missy actually backed out at the last minute because the church’s pastor, Jeff, mentioned their father during the ceremony. It caused the young girl to lash out and tell him to shut up.

Article continues after ad

Many Young Sheldon fans praised Missy for this moment, with one Reddit user writing, “Missy telling Pastor Jeff to Shut up is what I had been waiting for the whole time. That’s all, just wanted to get it off my chest.”

Article continues after ad

CBS

Other fans seemed to agree with the post as one user commented, “It was soooo cathartic,” with a third writing, “That was funny. I felt her pain though.”

However, despite some fans finding it funny, a bunch of people in the same thread praised Pastor Jeff for how he handled Missy and the whole Cooper family’s emotions during their time of mourning.

Article continues after ad

“I was so happy with how he handled everyone’s emotions. He didn’t let any emotion bother him and was just understanding. Pastor Jeff has been awful at times, but he was really great through George’s passing and funeral,” one person wrote.

Another fan from this group said, “I actually felt my respect for him increase as he was genuinely unperturbed by Missy being short with him both times and actually just looked sympathetic. May be an unpopular opinion but yeah, I appreciated that he let Missy grieve how she needed to.”

Article continues after ad

While some fans were disappointed by the Season 7 finale, it’s little moments like this that caused the Young Sheldon finale to break its four-year ratings record.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out our breakdown of Young Sheldon’s ending, what we know about Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, and other new TV shows to stream this month.