Young Sheldon has been on the air for a while now. So how many seasons has the the Big Bang Theory spinoff racked up in total?

The answer to this question is especially important if you’re looking to catch up on Young Sheldon before new episodes drop on CBS in 2024.

While Young Sheldon is coming to Netflix on November 24, only the first five seasons will be available on the platform. By contrast, Max subscribers will still have access to the whole lot.

This presents a dilemma for anyone with a keen interest in Sheldon Cooper’s early years but without a Max account: are they missing out on enough content to justify shelling out for Max? Read on to find out!

How many seasons of Young Sheldon are there?

Young Sheldon has six seasons. CBS confirmed a seventh season was happening back in March 2021, however, it won’t air until February 2024.

That’s enough time to refresh your memory about the series, but only just. Young Sheldon’s six-season run amounts to an impressive amount of TV, clocking in at 127 episodes in total.

CBS Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon.

One of the key creative drivers keeping Young Sheldon going across its six seasons to date is the show’s real-life inspiration, the nephew of grown-up Sheldon actor Jim Parsons. Series co-creator Chuck Lorre discussed the key role Parsons’ nephew played in shaping Young Sheldon in a March 2022 interview.

“The beginning was a phone call from Jim Parsons,” Lorre recalled. “Who sent me a video of his 10-year-old nephew in Texas who is a prodigy – brilliant, extraordinary, off the hook, crazy smart kid. And Jim asked, ‘Is there anything we can do with this?'”

“I said, ‘Well, if we wanted to do a show about a young man who is brilliant – a comedy – we have that built into our show,'” he continued. “‘That’s the backstory of Sheldon Cooper.'” That said, Parsons himself previously noted while his nephew is “very smart,” he differs from Sheldon in other ways.

Did CBS cancel Young Sheldon?

But even with a real-world model to draw inspiration from, Young Sheldon has to wrap up eventually – and indeed it’s about to. In November 2023, CBS announced that Season 7 would be the spinoff’s last, ostensibly because Sheldon’s pre-Big Bang Theory arc is almost complete.

As part of the announcement, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach praised the way Young Sheldon “set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen.”

