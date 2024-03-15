A new connection could be on the horizon in Young Sheldon Season 7 — but like in all good dramas, there’s a catch.

Fans of Young Sheldon are likely finding that Season 7 is putting them through the wringer, throwing curveballs including the truth behind George’s affair and an unexpected finale cameo.

At the same time, there’s plenty of new drama bubbling under the surface — particularly thanks to the recently confirmed sequel, showcasing Georgie and Mandy’s family life.

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 5 hinted that a potential new romance might be afoot in the not-so-distant future… but there’s a catch.

Young Sheldon Season 7 teases new romance — but there’s a catch

Young Sheldon Season 7 has teased a blossoming romance between Missy and neighbor Billy Sparks — but fans won’t find out for another three weeks if this is the case.

During Season 7 Episode 5, the pair were reunited when Missy convinced Billy to throw a party at his house while mom Brenda was away. Assuming he is of age, Billy also manages to successfully buy beer after Georgie and Mandy both refuse on their behalf.

Their time together has led fans to believe that more might be to come in future episodes — and the theory isn’t groundless. Growing up together, Missy and Billy were always linked to one another, with Billy once gifting Missy a basket of eggs from his chickens when she was upset.

What makes a potential romantic connection more plausible this time around is that Missy has just broken up with boyfriend Taylor, and may be looking for extra comfort.

“Is Billy who Missy ultimately marries?” one fan posted on Reddit, with another explaining, “Don’t think they ever said Missy’s husband’s name.”

With fans also noting that Billy has been quick to back up Missy in key situations, including the time she punched a boy for spreading rumors about Georgie, their connection certainly has the legs to become romantic.

However, there’s a catch — viewers won’t find out if this is expanded on in Episode 6 for another three weeks, with Young Sheldon taking a hiatus until after “March Madness.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month here.