Does Missy die in Young Sheldon?

Young Sheldon takes fans into Sheldon Cooper’s family life and relationships with his siblings, Missy and George. As Missy goes through a rebellious phase amid a tornado in the Young Sheldon Season 6 finale, does she die?

Out of the entire Cooper family, Sheldon is the odd one out with his genius mind and knack for science. His siblings are seemingly “normal” in comparison. Young Sheldon introduced Missy as Sheldon’s fraternal twin sister who has no problem with confrontation, a bit of argument, sass, and an overall charming personality.

Throughout Young Sheldon, Missy has her tough times with Sheldon, but overall she cares for her twin. By Season 6 of the series, Missy is a teen and going through all the complex emotions that come with it.

She has a rebellious streak that causes a few problems. During Young Sheldon’s Season 6 finale, an oncoming tornado poses a threat to Missy and her father. So, here’s what happens to Missy. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Does Missy die during the tornado in Young Sheldon Season 6?

No, Missy is alive and well by the end of the sixth season after having a heart-to-heart with her father.

As a young teen, Missy becomes even more rebellious when Pastor Jeff’s niece Tonya comes into town. They manage to sneak away at night and are caught by Sheldon, who’s trying to acclimate to Germany’s time zone.

While urging her brother not to tattle on her, his inherent need to protect his sister from doing something wrong led him to do just that. Missy is effectively angered by Sheldon’s actions, and after having a talking-to from their father.

Despite apologizing, Missy is still mad at her brother. But she still goes with them to the airport to see Sheldon and Mary off to Germany, hugging him goodbye. On the way back, a tornado warning is issued that will change Missy’s outlook on her life. Missy and her father are forced to abandon their car and lie in a ditch to protect themselves from the storm.

In the midst of the chaos and downpour, Young Sheldon Season 6 ends with Missy pouring her heart out to her father. She admits she has become rebellious but doesn’t understand why. No, Missy doesn’t die in Young Sheldon, and instead uses the near-death experience to possibly turn a new leaf in Season 7.

After all, Missy does make her cameo appearances in The Big Bang Theory.

Young Sheldon Seasons 1-5 arrive on Netflix US on November 24, and you can check out more of our coverage below: