With Young Sheldon Seasons 1-5 now streaming on Netflix and Season 7 on the way, you might be wondering: what happened to Veronica, and did she die?

Debuting in 2017, Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage as the child version of Jim Parsons’ character in The Big Bang Theory. As a prequel to the original sitcom, Young Sheldon provided answers to what the bright lad’s childhood was like.

Last week was significant if you’re a Young Sheldon fan – as well as the first five seasons dropping on Netflix for your binge-watching pleasure, there was also the news that the series is set to end after the upcoming Season 7.

With so much Young Sheldon chat going on, the fate of Veronica has come into question once more. So, here’s what you need to know. Warning: spoilers ahead for Young Sheldon Season 6!

Did Veronica die in Young Sheldon?

No, Veronica hasn’t died in Young Sheldon. However, she did depart the show, leaving fans speculating over whether she might return down the line.

In the prequel sitcom, Veronica Duncan is portrayed by Isabel May as a high school student who catches the eye of George “Georgie” Cooper Jr., Sheldon’s older brother portrayed by Montana Jordan.

Initially introduced in Season 2 Episode 6, Veronica is characterized as a rebellious teenager engaging in drinking, smoking, and making bad decisions, serving as a bad influence on Georgie.

However, as her character arc progresses through Season 2 and into Season 3, Veronica undergoes a significant transformation, becoming a newly converted Christian and softening into a more positive presence on the show​​.

Veronica’s journey is not just a personal one; it also has an impact on Georgie. Although they both have feelings for each other, their relationship fails to flourish and George ends up dating Jana Boggs (Ava Allan).

In Season 5, he starts a relationship with Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment), who falls pregnant with their first child.

May guest-starred as Veronica in a number of episodes before her final appearance in Season 3 Episode 17, with many believing she departed Young Sheldon after landing the role of Elsa Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel series 1883.

Since her character wasn’t killed off, there’s a running fan theory suggesting that she might return to the narrative and get back with Georgie, a plot point that connects to The Big Bang Theory where it’s mentioned that he got married at the age of 19.

Considering Georgie turned 18 in Season 6, it’s certainly possible. But he also proposed to Mandy, meaning unless the writers decide to throw an absolute curveball, it’s likely he’ll be sticking to the mother of his child for now.

