The Cooper family is back together – but when is Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 5 out? Here’s everything you need to know.

Four episodes in and Young Sheldon Season 7 isn’t pulling any punches. After the tornado in Season 6, Meemaw has lost her house, Sheldon has lost his bedroom, and Missy has lost her first-ever love.

Previous installment, Episode 4, has reunited the Coopers in one place, following Sheldon and Mary’s brief stint in Germany.

With the gang now entirely back on Medford soil, when is Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 5 out? Here’s what you need to know.

When is Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 5 out?

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 5 will air on CBS on March 14 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.