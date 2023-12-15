After the first five seasons of Young Sheldon dropped on Netflix, you might be wondering: when will Season 6 arrive? Here’s what we know.

It’s no surprise that Young Sheldon has been hovering over the midway mark of Netflix’s top 10 chart ever since finding its new home on the streaming platform. Lighthearted escapism, easy-to-follow narrative, and fresh humor make it a binge-worthy viewing experience, perfect for if you need something to watch along with your dinner.

A prequel to The Big Bang Theory, the series takes place in the late 1980s, delving into Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) unique challenges growing up as a socially awkward genius within a family and community that often finds him out of place.

Season 6 of Young Sheldon concluded in May this year, but when will it arrive on Netflix? Here’s what you need to know.

When will Young Sheldon Season 6 come to Netflix?

Netflix is yet to announce a release date for Season 6 of Young Sheldon, as it first needs to obtain the streaming rights. Right now, it’s estimated that it will arrive sometime in early 2024.

Season 6 of CBS’s S.W.A.T. also concluded in May 2023, before dropping in its entirety on Netflix US in September. However, this was as a result of a deal between Netflix and the show’s production company, Sony Pictures TV.

When it comes to Young Sheldon, the first five seasons landing on Netflix is part of a deal marked by Warner Bros. Discovery’s shift away from exclusivity, allowing rights to be shared between Max and other streaming platforms.

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated when a Netflix release date for Young Sheldon Season 6 is announced.

Where to stream Young Sheldon Season 6

Right now, Young Sheldon Season 6 can be streamed in its entirety on Max.

So, if you can’t wait for the latest chapter to land on Netflix, Max is your best bet if you’re in the US.

Young Sheldon is set to end with Season 7, which you can read more about here, and check out our other coverage below:

