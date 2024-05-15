Young Sheldon star breaks down with final look at Season 7 ending

With a day left until the final farewell, a Young Sheldon star has broken down after sharing a final look at the Season 7 ending.

Raegan Revord, who plays Missy in the Big Bang Theory prequel, hasn’t been shy when sharing updates ahead of the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale.

She’s already revealed that she “wasn’t invited” to join the Georgie and Mandy sequel, as well as the season’s “emotional” dinner scene — and now she’s broken down after sharing a look at the final episode on Instagram.

Instagram/raeganrevord

In a series of Instagram stories, Revord tearfully reflects on filming the last scenes in the Season 7 finale, confirming that there will be a family dinner scene without George, who suddenly died in Episode 12.

Revord’s caption reads: “Our last dinner scene without George,” following up with more snaps and video clips of her and various production crew, including writers and camera operators. Emily Osment, Annie Potts, and Zoe Perry are also mentioned in the posts, with Revord adding that Potts’ Meemaw will “make you cry” while filming a scene with her and Iain Armitage.

She can also be seen hugging fellow actor Montana Jordan, who plays Georgie, right after filming said dinner scene in Young Sheldon Season 7.

Previews for George’s funeral — set to be seen in Episode 13 — can also be seen, with memorial garlands from family, friends, and colleagues seen taking up the altar at the Medford Baptist Church. As expected, Pastor Jeff has also been confirmed to lead the funeral.

In a final clip, Osment can be seen calming down Revord as she cries during their last take together with the rest of the Young Sheldon cast.

Instagram/raeganrevord

As for Revord’s character Missy, it’s currently unclear how things will end for her in Young Sheldon Season 7. While Sheldon is being set up for Caltech and Georgie heads into the sunset with his sequel, Missy has been overlooked in favor of other storylines.

However, she’s a character that started Season 7 off on a strong note. After a tornado ravaged Medford, Missy was left to hold the family together while Mary was in Germany. Since she’s been back, Missy has once again been pushed into the background, despite a breakup with her first boyfriend, Taylor.

Judging by the Season 7 finale trailer, grief is going to hit Missy like a ton of bricks. While her immediate future can be guessed from the previews, what happens after remains to be seen.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.