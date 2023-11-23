The CBS sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, spanned 12 seasons on TV with fans adoring the cast of comedic characters like Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). With the introduction of Young Sheldon in 2017- is the series connected to The Big Bang Theory?

A group of scientists and friends enthralled audiences for twelve seasons. The Big Bang Theory focused on Mensa-fied best friends and roommates Leonard and Sheldon. As physicists who work at the California Institute of Technology, they know everything about quantum physics. Also the science behind Back to the Future.

But the sitcom also delved into their everyday conundrums and struggles. Like getting girlfriends, understanding social cues, and their dynamics with their other friends and co-workers.

The Big Bang Theory was well-loved until 2019. In 2017, CBS aired Young Sheldon starring a character that was oddly familiar. With a genius mind, a young boy living in Texas tries to manage a “normal” life, while his family tries to understand his vast intellect.

Are Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory connected?

Yes, Young Sheldon is connected to The Big Bang Theory as it serves as a prequel spinoff focusing on Sheldon Cooper’s childhood in Texas with his family.

CBS

Out of all the characters in The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon was the most peculiar as he lacked more social cues than his friends. It aroused curiosity about how he was brought up and how his family dealt with his intellectual mind. Fans of the sitcom would remember that Sheldon’s twin sister Missy and his brother George do make cameo appearances in a few episodes.

The plot from CBS reads, “For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn’t easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted, and somewhat naive Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as a father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son.”

In Young Sheldon, fans get to see a young Sheldon go through his awkward years. He tries to understand his family’s emotions and his relationship with his twin sister and older brother. All the while, fans will see the moments that shaped the character fans met in the original sitcom. But the prequel spinoff also gives some context to details in The Big Bang Theory about Sheldon’s family. Having been raised by a hard-working father and a religious and devoted mother.

Playing the younger version of Jim Parson’s character is Iain Armitage. Fans may not know the character is based on Parson’s real-life family member. The family patriarch is Lance Barber, and Zoe Perry is the matriarch. In the role of Sheldon’s grandmother, Meemaw is Annie Potts, with Missy played by Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan as Geroge.

Young Sheldon’s first five seasons will soon hit Netflix, with plans to develop its final season. Ending Sheldon and the Cooper family journey with Season 7.

Young Sheldon Seasons 1-5 arrive on Netflix US on November 24, and you can check out more of our coverage below: