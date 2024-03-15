Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6 needs to answer these 5 burning questions

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6 might have a three-week delay, but it needs to answer some important questions. Here’s a full rundown of everything that needs to be addressed soon.

Episode 5 might not have been the most climactic, but Young Sheldon Season 7 has so far delivered the goods with some explosive storylines.

Even though the gap between now and the finale leaves a lot to be desired, Season 7’s end is already inciting intrigue thanks to confirmed cameos and a potentially fatal plot.

Sadly, we’re a while off finding out what’s next, thanks to Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6 being delayed for three weeks. In the meantime, though, here are the top five things the prequel still needs to address.

Is Brenda coming back?

CBS

Episode 5 confirmed that Brenda isn’t entirely off the scene, checking in with Billy and Missy over the phone as they plan their epic house party. Billy tells Missy that Brenda is away visiting his aunt for a few days after she finds a lump in her neck, signaling that Brenda’s disappearance is only temporary.

Since the truth came about George’s affair, all eyes should be back on Brenda, who was accused of some questionable behavior back in Season 5. As the prime suspect for being “the other woman” in Sheldon’s recollection, Brenda is either owed a huge apology or needs to do some backpedaling — particularly as fans think the affair reveal could be a double bluff. Other fans believe Brenda still needs to explain where her daughter Bobbi disappeared to, meaning there are plenty of reasons to give her more screen time during Season 7.

Mary’s relationship with the church

CBS

Not only is Young Sheldon’s portrayal of Christianity causing concern among fans but Season 7 is proving to be another test of Mary’s faith. In Episode 5, the Cooper family finally rejoins Pastor Jeff’s church after being exiled due to Georgie and Mandy’s pregnancy. After Mary starts donating ludicrous sums of money to a TV preacher, George manages to convince Jeff to take the family back — but that might only be the start of new problems.

The final scene in Episode 5 shows Missy throwing up during a sermon, and Mary’s relationship with the church is likely to be hauled over hot coals in Episode 6. Rightly or wrongly, Mary needs to work hard to get back in Jeff’s good graces, particularly because of her flourishing connection with Pastor Rob.

CBS

As the title of Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6 — ‘Baptists, Catholic, and an Attempted Drowning’ – suggests, a fatality is potentially on the cards. This could be something trite, along the lines of Sheldon throwing his computer out of his college room window, but it could also lead down a more sinister path.

Even before Episode 5 aired, fans believed that a “surprise” death was likely to be on the cards during Season 7. Paige is the favorite to be brought back to be killed off, with fans citing her family struggles and a rebellious streak in Season 6 as potential reasons why. However, this could also link to George’s impending death, which has only been teased until this point.

George’s health

CBS

On that note, it’s probably time that Young Sheldon Season 7 starts seriously addressing George’s health. Back in Season 1, George had a touch-and-go heart attack — but surprisingly, his health hasn’t really been an issue since. That’s not an ideal position to be in for a character who supposedly dies during Season 7, although the Coopers would likely argue otherwise.

If Sheldon’s memory is correct and George did die when he was 14, time is of the essence. Episode 6 needs to start laying the groundwork for George’s ill health to be plausible — so far, he’s still running around a high school football field with his team. At the same time, Mary and George’s marriage is now stronger than it ever has been, meaning no other plotlines are getting in the way of something more serious.

Georgie and Mandy’s future

CBS

As the sole reason why Mary was exiled from the church in the first place, Episode 6 might show a vested interest in Georgie and Mandy’s future. Thanks to Emily Osment, we know that the couple’s wedding is set to take place in Season 7, but if it’s indeed in the church, surely the Cooper family and Pastor Jeff need to properly make amends beforehand.

Now that Georgie and Mandy’s relationship is deemed more socially acceptable — combined with the fact that Pastor Jeff still feels bad for taking Meemaw’s gambling money — things hopefully will pick up where they left off. At the same time, Mary has a new fire in her belly, which might not make the reunion sail as smoothly as it should.

