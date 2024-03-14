With Seasons 1-6 now available to stream in many regions, here’s everything you need to know about when Young Sheldon Season 7 is set to arrive on Netflix.

We’re sorry to be the bearers of bad news, but hit CBS prequel Young Sheldon is indeed coming to an end. Exploring the childhood of fan-favorite The Big Bang Theory character Sheldon Cooper, his family has been on a journey of emotional ups and downs over seven seasons.

Season 7 is due to focus on the Cooper family coping after the terrifying tornado hit their Texas hometown – though whether other expected plot points are tackled is still up for debate.

Now that Season 6 is available to stream on Netflix, when will Young Sheldon Season 7 come out? Here’s what you need to know.

When is Young Sheldon Season 7 coming to Netflix?

There’s no confirmed release date for Young Sheldon Season 7 to come to Netflix, with the series currently airing on CBS.

CBS

As of February 1, 2024, Season 6 of Young Sheldon is available on the streaming platform, with Seasons 1-5 originally joining the roster in late November 2023.

Young Sheldon premiered on CBS in September 2017, racking up 127 episodes in the process. Netflix and Max moved to share streaming duties for the program, with the latter originally having exclusive rights to Young Sheldon and its main series The Big Bang Theory.

According to Television Business International, more fans have been able to enjoy the prequel on Netflix because WBD chief David Zaslav wants to increase distribution and reduce exclusive rights to shows on Max. The studio is arguably looking to increase profits from third-party deals.

So far, the first four episodes have already landed on CBS, revealing the immediate aftermath of the Medford tornado for the Cooper family. Episodes are airing on a weekly basis on the channel, becoming available on Paramount+ the day after.

The full release schedule for Young Sheldon Season 7 is currently as follows:

S7 E1: ‘Half a Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree’ (February 15)

S7 E2: ‘A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog’ (February 22)

S7 E3: ‘A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy’ (February 29)

S7 E4: ‘Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker’ (March 7)

S7 E5: ‘A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy’ (March 14)

S7 E6: ‘Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning’ (March 21)

S7 E7 (March 28)

S7 E8 (April 4)

S7 E9 (April 11)

S7 E10 (April 18)

S7 E11 (April 25)

S7 E12 (May 2)

S7 E13 (May 9)

S7 E14 (May 16)

