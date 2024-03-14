Through recent seasons of Young Sheldon, George’s affair has remained a hot topic. But does Mary find out George cheated?

No family is perfect, but the Cooper family certainly has more drama than most in Young Sheldon. Typically, that has been reserved for Sheldon and his intellectual struggles, or Georgie and Missy getting themselves into more trouble.

However, something more severe has been brewing since Season 5, with suspicious behavior towards Brenda leaving many to believe that George has had an affair.

It’s something that isn’t given much clarification in Young Sheldon, but does Mary find out George cheated? Here’s what we know.

Young Sheldon: Does Mary find out George cheated?

No, Mary doesn’t find out George cheated – because he didn’t cheat in the first place.

The rumor stems from a story adult Sheldon originally told his friends in The Big Bang Theory. According to his memory, teenage Sheldon walked in on George with another woman at home, prompting his three-knock system – giving people enough time to “put their pants on.”

George’s infidelity isn’t touched on until Season 5, when he’s seen cozying up to Brenda in the chicken coop for no known reason. Meemaw tries to double-down on this with no success, with fans never actually learning why George was being so coy. At the same time, Mary was growing closer to Pastor Rob, though nothing eventually happened between the two.

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 4 changed all of this by completely debunking what Sheldon had believed to be true. When Sheldon returns home from college one day, he does find George with a woman – only it’s Mary dressed up in a costume. She brought back a dirndl and blonde wig from Germany as a surprise for George – though it’s Sheldon who was arguably more shocked.

The decision to replace the scandal as a “misunderstanding” has divided fans, though praise has been given for maintaining George’s character growth.

“Unpopular opinion here, but I think this was a pretty weak and kinda cowardly way to handle this, tbh,” one fan posted on Reddit. “George has become too beloved in the prequel, so they decided to fit in a past retcon instead of writing a story where George makes this kind of mistake. It didn’t have to ruin his character overall if written well, but nah, let’s go for the sitcomish misunderstanding that stayed with and deeply affected Sheldon well into adulthood.”

Another disagreed “I just saw that episode and goddamn I’m SO RELIEVED. They handled it really well by keeping the wholesome family together AND still giving Sheldon that integral storyline that forms who he becomes.”

You can check out all the best new TV shows coming out in March here, and catch up with the Young Sheldon Season 7 essentials here:

