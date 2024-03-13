Medford’s favorite nosy neighbor hasn’t been seen for a while, but will Brenda return in Young Sheldon Season 7? Here’s what we know.

While most of the attention in Young Sheldon has rightly been on the Cooper family, next-door neighbor Brenda hasn’t been too far from people’s minds.

This has mostly been down to the speculation around George’s affair, in which many fans thought Brenda was the ideal candidate for the other woman. However, this has now been proven otherwise.

Even though Brenda might not actually be having an affair with George, she’s still integral to the story. Here’s everything you need to know about Brenda’s potential return to Young Sheldon Season 7.

Article continues after ad

Will Brenda return in Young Sheldon Season 7?

Brenda isn’t confirmed to return to Young Sheldon Season 7 – but the promo for Episode 5 hints that she could be paying Medford a visit.

CBS

In the sneak teaser for Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 5, it’s confirmed that Brenda’s son Billy is returning, throwing a house party while Brenda is away. In recently released sneak previews, Missy and Billy try to buy beer before the party, resulting in Billy realizing he can get away with looking a lot older than he actually is.

Article continues after ad

With Billy successfully securing the alcoholic goods for the unsupervised party, trouble is almost guaranteed, with Brenda possibly coming back to put a stop to things.

Article continues after ad

Regardless of whether she comes back in Episode 5 or not, most Young Sheldon fans want Brenda’s return for a completely different reason – to finally answer where her youngest child, Bobbi, disappeared to.

“I know and when Brenda and Mary are discussing Billy and Missy going into middle school I don’t think she says anything about Bobbi. Brenda even says that Missy’s gonna be prom queen and her billy is going to be nothing, she doesn’t even mention Bobbi?” one fan complained on Reddit.

A second weighed in “I’ve always been interested in this too, I forgot to post about it but I’m so glad someone else has!!”

Article continues after ad

You can check out all the best new TV shows coming out in March here, and catch up with the Young Sheldon Season 7 essentials here:

Article continues after ad

What time is Young Sheldon on tonight? | Young Sheldon Season 7: All theories explained | When is Young Sheldon Season 7 coming to Netflix? | Young Sheldon filming locations | How to watch Young Sheldon Season 7 outside the US