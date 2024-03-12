Now that the truth about George’s affair has come out, the news might actually change what happens with his alleged death in Young Sheldon.

The pressure is on for Young Sheldon to answer as many fan questions as possible before the end of Young Sheldon Season 7 — and it’s possible that the show is giving itself more work than it needs to.

Not only is the final season set to introduce both new and returning faces, but confirmed plans for a sequel are also in the works simultaneously.

In the case of George Cooper Sr., Young Sheldon Season 7 has turned everything on its head, with the truth surrounding his affair potentially impacting how is his death will be handled.

George’s affair in Young Sheldon might have stopped his own death

Young Sheldon fans believe that George’s death — supposedly confirmed for Season 7 — won’t happen following the truth about his affair.

In Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 4, it was confirmed that what Sheldon believed to be true about George’s infidelity was a complete misunderstanding. As an adult, Sheldon had spent years telling his friends about the time he walked in on his dad with another woman, prompting the reason why he always knocks on a door three times.

However, the recent episode of the prequel proved that the “other woman” was in fact his mother Mary, dressed in a full Oktoberfest costume she brought back from Germany as a surprise for George.

It’s this thinking that has led fans to completely question what Sheldon, our narrator, has been telling us all along. If he was wrong about the affair, perhaps is he also wrong about George’s death.

“I highly doubt George dies during the season,” one Reddit comment reads. “However, they do need drama in some way so I wonder what that will be.”

A second mused “I have a feeling Paige is the big season 7 death. We’ve known for the whole series that George dies at some point, so I don’t think that would be a surprise. I can see it being a drunk driving accident or something like that.”

At the moment, all fans know is that George’s death is confirmed to be included – we just don’t know how. According to executive producer Steve Holland (speaking to TV Line), “I don’t want to say what you will or won’t see, but things will get addressed. We are not beholden to every joke that was ever made on The Big Bang Theory, but we do feel beholden to the larger canon and the larger events that shape Sheldon’s life. We want to honor those.”

This, in theory, means that George’s death could get mentioned as an error, and cleared up in some other way — only time will tell.

“Everyone dies at some point. While it’s possible that George might die in s7, there’s no guarantee,” one fan sums up.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month here.