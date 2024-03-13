Young Sheldon Season 7 is already surprising fans, but The Big Bang Theory could help to bring a new character to life.

Only four episodes into Young Sheldon and the drama is just getting started, with plenty of plot points relating back to origin show The Big Bang Theory.

So far, this has included flat-out Easter eggs in new episodes, alongside myth-busting old stories that have turned out not to be true.

However, a recent announcement means that Young Sheldon Season 7 – particularly the finale – could be set to introduce two new TBBT characters to the prequel.

Big Bang Theory could introduce new character to Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon fans think that an original story from The Big Bang Theory could introduce two new characters to the Season 7 finale, in the form of Sheldon and Amy’s children.

Article continues after ad

CBS

Last week, it was announced by the show’s creators that adult Sheldon – played by Jim Parsons – and Amy Cooper (Mayim Bialik) would be making a physical appearance in the Season 7 finale, though what the pair’s cameo will look like remains to be seen.

Article continues after ad

For many Young Sheldon fans, this indicates that a popular theory will be proved true – that the prequel series takes place entirely in Sheldon’s head. What’s more, some believe that his childhood is a retelling for his own children, suggesting that they too might be included in the finale.

None of Amy and Sheldon’s supposed children are met at any point in The Big Bang Theory, but as the seasons go on, we learn more about them. In the Season 4 premiere, it’s revealed that the pair have a son called Leonard, with Season 6 going on to imply that they have more children after him.

Article continues after ad

“Will we finally meet Leonard in the [Young Sheldon] series finale? I hope so,” one fan posted on Reddit. Another agreed, “I’m guessing yes, but we’ll find out in a couple of months.”

“I hope he’s got a twin named Penelope and she’s the genius of the two,” a third responded.

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon fans now believe that the final scene in the Season 7 finale will be a flash-forward in time, with George Cooper’s death originally rumored to be the parting note.

“I think it will be some sort of ‘flash forward’, and we’ll see Sheldon and Amy with the kids, so the people who’ve only seen Young Sheldon will have a face to the narrating voice,” one fan posted.

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month here.