Sheldon is making himself at home in college this time around, but when is Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6 out? Here’s what we know.

It’s been an explosive time for Young Sheldon drama in Season 7, with the first five episodes already delivering some unforgettable storylines.

While we still don’t know what will happen with George’s death, we do know that his affair wasn’t as it seemed, with Mary being the supposed “other woman” in Sheldon’s memory.

Now that the focus is shifting back to the kids, when is Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6 out? Here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

When is Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6 out?

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6 will air on April 4 on CBS at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

CBS

There is now a two-week delay on new episodes of Young Sheldon thanks to “March Madness,” which is part of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament.

In the previous installment, fans saw Missy and Billy throw a boozy party while Brenda was away, with Mary turning her attention to a brand-new church after it promises that she’ll be more profitable.

Article continues after ad

At the same time, Sheldon and his new college friends attempt to create an algorithm to get them more money – which works until things go horribly wrong.

Article continues after ad

There currently isn’t a synopsis from Episode 6 – only its title ‘Baptists, Catholics, and an Attempted Drowning’ – but we’ll update this page as soon as it’s released.

The full release schedule for Young Sheldon Season 7 is currently as follows:

S7, E1: ‘Half a Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree’ (February 15)

S7, E2: ‘A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog’ (February 22)

S7, E3: ‘A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy’ (February 29)

S7, E4: ‘Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker’ (March 7)

S7, E5: ‘A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy’ (March 14)

S7, E6: ‘Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning’ (April 4)

CBS has yet to confirm its schedule for Episodes 7-14, with the series finale still believed to be airing on May 16, 2024.

You can check out all the best new TV shows coming out in March here, and catch up with the Young Sheldon Season 7 essentials here:

What time is Young Sheldon on tonight? | Young Sheldon Season 7: All theories explained | When is Young Sheldon Season 7 coming to Netflix? | Young Sheldon filming locations | How to watch Young Sheldon Season 7 outside the US