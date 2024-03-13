George Cooper Snr.’s death might be the most-anticipated storyline of Season 7, but Young Sheldon fans think a “surprise” could be on the way.

Young Sheldon bosses have confirmed that George’s death will be tackled in some way during Season 7 – although the ambiguity is making some fans believe all is not as it seems.

That doesn’t mean the final season will be free of drama, with George’s affair, Missy‘s first ex-boyfriend, and Sheldon’s struggles after his trip from Germany all taking up huge airtime.

However, some fans think that a total “surprise” death could be on the cards as Young Sheldon Season 7 continues, bringing back a character last seen in Season 6.

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon fans think “surprise” death will happen soon

Some Young Sheldon fans are convinced that there will be a “surprise” death in Season 7 – with the onus falling on Paige rather than George.

CBS

These assumptions aren’t completely groundless, as we know that Paige will definitely be returning in Season 7. She was last seen adopting a more rebellious streak in Season 6, helping Missy steal a truck to drive all the way to Florida. When Paige was first introduced, she was the intellectual match for Sheldon, but her life became more complicated after her parents’ divorce.

Article continues after ad

It’s no secret that Paige has had a tough time on the show, with some fans believing that she’s being brought back to Young Sheldon for a particular reason.

Article continues after ad

“I have a feeling Paige is the big Season 7 death,” one fan posted on Reddit. “We’ve known for the whole series that George dies at some point, so I don’t think that would be a surprise. I can see it being a drunk driving accident or something like that.”

A second agreed, “I’ve been thinking Paige would die the whole time I’ve been watching, like not a single time has Sheldon talked about her and we never saw her. I know that doesn’t have to mean she died, but it would make the most sense, and be heartbreaking.”

Article continues after ad

However, not everyone is convinced, with some fans citing how Young Sheldon Season 7 handled George’s affair as a reason why they might not “go this dark.”

Article continues after ad

“If they weren’t willing to fully commit to the cheating storyline, I seriously doubt they’d go that dark with Paige,” one fan weighed in, with another stating, “Paige has been a minor character. I don’t think they’d center a major plot point around a minor character in the final season. Doing that would distract from a major character’s death (George’s).”

It’s as of yet unconfirmed how Paige will be included in Season 7, but reports suggest that she’s most likely to be included in the hour-long Young Sheldon finale.

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month here.