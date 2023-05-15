XO, Kitty: Which To All the Boys characters are returning?

XO, Kitty is the spin-off from To All the Boys I Loved Before, but which cast members are returning for this new Netflix series?

After the popularity of the To All the Boys I Loved Before movies, its seems like the Netflix franchise is far from over. The youngest Covey sister, Kitty, is now set to star in her own series, XO, Kitty, much to the excitement of those who love romantic comedies and K-Dramas.

According to Netflix, XO, Kitty “revolves around the teen matchmaker who moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend and soon realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

Fans of the original three films will no doubt be flocking to this series, but it seems like there will be a lot of new faces – and a lack of old ones. So who’s made the jump from film to series? We’ll explain who down below.

Kitty: Anna Cathcart

Naturally, Kitty will be retuning, as its her own show. Kitty is the enigmatic youngest Covey sister, who was the one to originally release all of the letters that Lara Jean wrote in the first film. She’s somewhat of a mischievous matchmaker, but her skills will be put to the limit when it’s her own love life. No doubt this series will also give her emotional moments surrounding her late mother, as she is travelling to South Korea to connect with her.

Kitty is played by Anna Cathcart, who can also be seen in Odd Squad and Disney’s Descendants 3.

Daniel Covey: John Corbett

The father of the Covey household, Daniel, AKA Dr Covey plays a guiding and goofy role in the trilogy films, which he will likely repeat in this series, as he happily lets Kitty go off to college, before questioning whether or not that’s the right descision. Although, the way that the trailer is shot, Dr Covey may only be in the first episode of the show. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Obviously, John Corbett, who plays Dr Covey, isn’t short on work. He’s most well-known for My Big Fat Greek Wedding, for playing Aiden in Sex and the City, and is about the join the cast of And Just Like That for Season 2.

Trina: Sarayu Blue

Trina joined the cast in the second movie, as the Covey’s neighbor and later Dr Covey’s girlfriend. She’s a very warm and caring figure, and seems to be rather the opposite of the evil stepmother trope. Like Dr Covey, we don’t know how much of her we’ll be seeing in the series, but she is featured in the trailer.

Trina is played by Sarayu Blue, who also appears in comedies such as Blockers and I Feel Bad.

Dae: Choi Min-young

You may not remember Dae from the film series, as he was only shown in a small part. In To All the Boys: Always and Forever, the Covey family takes a trip to South Korea to celebrate their heritage, as well as reminisce about the life of their late mother. On a Love Lock Bridge near Seoul Tower, he and Kitty meet, and sparks instantly fly, to the point that Kitty moves to Korea to see him. However, it seems like in this show, he’ll have a girlfriend, which will no doubt cause a lot of conflict for Kitty.

Dae is played by Choi Min-young, who has recently performed in Twenty-Five Twenty-One and Dream Palace.

To All the Boys characters that are not returning

Sadly, it seems like Peter (Noah Centineo) and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) won’t be returning for the series, nor will Kitty’s other sister Margot (Janel Parrish).

In April 2022, Condor explained that she hadn’t had “any conversations” about appearing in the series. “I’m very excited for Anna Cathcart, who plays Kitty,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s kind of her turn now to fall in love and have new experiences, so I’m very excited for her. I think she’s very ready and capable to do so.”

However, showrunner Jenny Han, who wrote the franchises’ original books – and also penned this series’ pilot episode – did hint to Insider that cameos could be in the horizon for Lara Jean and Peter, stating: “That would be, like, a dream to see them again. But we’ll have to wait and see.”

We will update this article if and when we find out more.

XO, Kitty will premiere on Netflix on May 18, 2023. For more TV & movies content, be sure to check out our main page for all of the latest news. And for more Netflix-specific content, click here.