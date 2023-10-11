Gen V Season 2: Everything we know
Will there be a Gen V Season 2? We’re around halfway through The Boys spinoff, but it doesn’t seem like a story that’ll be completely wrapped up by the end – so is a second season in the works?
Gen V revolves around the students of Godolkin University, Vought’s premier college for up-and-coming supes destined for a career in acting, crimefighting, or for the lucky few, a spot on The Seven alongside Homelander and co.
The show primarily follows Marie, a blood-bender with a traumatic past who quickly finds herself entangled in a disturbing, potentially “fatal” conspiracy involving rejected, abandoned supes.
While fans eagerly await the next episode, they may be wondering if there’ll be a Season 2 of Gen V – so, here’s what we know.
Will there be a Gen V Season 2?
Gen V Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed by Prime Video – but it is in development.
Showrunner Michele Fazekas and The Boys creator Eric Kripke recently revealed to The Wrap that they’ve re-opened the writers’ room for the second season, but they’ve yet to receive the green light from Amazon.
“We do not have an official season to order yet. We’ve gotten the writers together to talk about what’s possible. So we’re hopeful,” Fazekas said.
“We need to see how the show performs, and we need to see if people are watching it, and if Amazon’s happy… I mean, look, the fact that Amazon has paid for Michele to have a second season [writers] room is a good sign. So, you know, fingers crossed.”
It seems more likely than not that the show will return for Season 2. Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios, also said: “We just had such confidence in the work that Michele and Eric, [showrunner] Tara [Butters], and the whole team were doing. And you can tell; as those cuts came in, you’ve got buzz in the office that people are sort of flipping out in the same way that the fans are flipping out now. So we wanted to get the writers started right away figuring out what Season 2 looks like.
“We wanted to take a moment and make sure the show had the reception that we were looking for. And in the first five days, we’ve been seeing incredible results, within the US, internationally. It’s 2023, and it’s in our top three most acquisitive shows. A ton of people signed up for the service just to watch, and I think that’s a testament to The Boys and also word of mouth. The show has just sort of taken off online, so we’re thrilled with what we’re seeing so far.”
Gen V certainly doesn’t feel like an inconsequential spinoff. Godolkin is integral to the history of The Seven, and with some characters believed to be even stronger than Homelander, they could play a larger role when Season 4 of The Boys comes along.
“You never wanna overstay your welcome or just fill time. And so, we’re approaching it as, where does the story take us? Where do these characters take us? And what would a natural ending be? I don’t know that we have like an answer to that yet,” Fazekas previously told Collider.
Kripke added: “I’m literally the worst person in all of history, at predicting how long a show should go because I said Supernatural was five and out, and was on record often. So, the lesson I learned from that experience was to never predict how long a show could go because no one’s ever been more wrong than me.”
Gen V Episodes 1-4 are on Prime Video now.
