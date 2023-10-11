Gen V Season 2: Everything we know

Will there be a Gen V Season 2? We’re around halfway through The Boys spinoff, but it doesn’t seem like a story that’ll be completely wrapped up by the end – so is a second season in the works?

Gen V revolves around the students of Godolkin University, Vought’s premier college for up-and-coming supes destined for a career in acting, crimefighting, or for the lucky few, a spot on The Seven alongside Homelander and co.

Article continues after ad

The show primarily follows Marie, a blood-bender with a traumatic past who quickly finds herself entangled in a disturbing, potentially “fatal” conspiracy involving rejected, abandoned supes.

Article continues after ad

While fans eagerly await the next episode, they may be wondering if there’ll be a Season 2 of Gen V – so, here’s what we know.

Will there be a Gen V Season 2?

Gen V Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed by Prime Video – but it is in development.

Showrunner Michele Fazekas and The Boys creator Eric Kripke recently revealed to The Wrap that they’ve re-opened the writers’ room for the second season, but they’ve yet to receive the green light from Amazon.

Article continues after ad

“We do not have an official season to order yet. We’ve gotten the writers together to talk about what’s possible. So we’re hopeful,” Fazekas said.

Article continues after ad

“We need to see how the show performs, and we need to see if people are watching it, and if Amazon’s happy… I mean, look, the fact that Amazon has paid for Michele to have a second season [writers] room is a good sign. So, you know, fingers crossed.”

Article continues after ad

It seems more likely than not that the show will return for Season 2. Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios, also said: “We just had such confidence in the work that Michele and Eric, [showrunner] Tara [Butters], and the whole team were doing. And you can tell; as those cuts came in, you’ve got buzz in the office that people are sort of flipping out in the same way that the fans are flipping out now. So we wanted to get the writers started right away figuring out what Season 2 looks like.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“We wanted to take a moment and make sure the show had the reception that we were looking for. And in the first five days, we’ve been seeing incredible results, within the US, internationally. It’s 2023, and it’s in our top three most acquisitive shows. A ton of people signed up for the service just to watch, and I think that’s a testament to The Boys and also word of mouth. The show has just sort of taken off online, so we’re thrilled with what we’re seeing so far.”

Article continues after ad

Gen V certainly doesn’t feel like an inconsequential spinoff. Godolkin is integral to the history of The Seven, and with some characters believed to be even stronger than Homelander, they could play a larger role when Season 4 of The Boys comes along.

Article continues after ad

“You never wanna overstay your welcome or just fill time. And so, we’re approaching it as, where does the story take us? Where do these characters take us? And what would a natural ending be? I don’t know that we have like an answer to that yet,” Fazekas previously told Collider.

Article continues after ad

Kripke added: “I’m literally the worst person in all of history, at predicting how long a show should go because I said Supernatural was five and out, and was on record often. So, the lesson I learned from that experience was to never predict how long a show could go because no one’s ever been more wrong than me.”

Article continues after ad

Gen V Episodes 1-4 are on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Gen V review | Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | When does Gen V take place in The Boys timeline? | Gen V cast and characters | The Boys cameos | Gen V runtimes explained | Tek Knight powers explained

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.