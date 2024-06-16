MultiVersus fan designs entire moveset for Walter White with iconic references

As requests for Walter White to be added to MultiVersus continue, a determined fan has created concepts for the character’s moveset based on scenes from the TV series.

MultiVersus has access to every property under the Warner Bros banner. As such, its character roster is only comparable to Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and it’s filled to the brim with chaotic potential. From Beetlejuice to Harry Potter, the possibilities for new fighters are almost endless.

The demand for Breaking Bad characters continues, from general buzz on social media to an entire X/Twitter page dedicated to Walter White being added to MultiVersus. A fan has gone the extra mile in their efforts, posting a detailed thread full of potential attacks for Walter’s moveset.

Played by Bryan Cranston, Walter White is a chemistry teacher turned drug dealer after a fatal medical diagnosis drives him to crime. Though his intentions seem noble, he quickly becomes engrossed with the pride the life of a criminal provides him with.

Fans have praised the creativity of the moveset referencing specific scenes from the TV series while hoping Breaking Bad’s main character will eventually be added to MultiVersus.

“This is great. I’ve never seen anyone conceptualize the ‘two best hitmen west of the Mississippi’ bit as a move before.”

Another reply mentions the unlikely use of adult subject matter in the cartoon fighting game. “This moveset is perfect. I don’t think they would allow him to use meth in any fashion, so this moveset seems really realistic.”

Though an intense drama about a drug kingpin caught in a race against time may seem unfitting for a fighting game, there is some precedent. Horror icon Jason Vorhees and Arya Stark from Game of Thrones both feature, showing the developer isn’t shying away from including characters from mature media in the MultiVersus roster.

The biggest issue hurting Walter White’s chances is that Breaking Bad isn’t a Warner Bros-owned franchise. The Breaking Bad series and its spinoffs, Better Call Saul and El Camino, are all owned by Sony, so any chance of Heisenberg being added to MultiVersus requires collaboration between the rival companies.

MultiVersus faces a dwindling player count crisis, so adding more fan-favorite characters could give the platform fighter the boost it needs. For now, learn what changes have been made to MultiVersus in the 1.02 patch.