The final whistle may have blown on the latest season, but we’re eager for extra time. So, here’s all the key information on All American Season 7.

With the All American Season 6 finale out of the way, devoted fans are going to be scrambling for ways to stay entertained in the off-season.

Sure, Season 6 is coming to Netflix soon, which’ll help, but it’s not enough. And yes, there are lots of TV shows streaming that could fill the void, yet we are just desperate for news on All American Season 7.

Well, you’re in luck. We’ve got details on cast exits, how many episodes could be left to come, and when it’ll all kick off.

Renewal status for All American Season 7

All American Season 7 is definitely happening, as confirmed by The CW back in June 2024.

CBS

It’s no surprise really, as it’s one of the best TV shows in the network’s arsenal. Not only is it a top performer when it comes to ratings, but it’s also relatively cheap to produce, too.

The CW has renewed All American for a further 13-episode season. However, it is expected to come at the expense of some budget cuts and cast changes.

When is it coming?

There is no exact date at the moment, but All American Season 7 is set for a 2025 release.

Judging by comments from CW Entertainment President Brad Schwartz, we could actually see the upcoming season early next year.

He said: “A strong Fall is going to lead into an even stronger 2025 on The CW as new seasons of All American, Penn & Teller: Fool Us and The Chosen join [our other shows]… All American remains a top-performer for The CW as the network’s most-watched series across all linear and digital platforms.”

At the very least, that suggests All American is high on the list of priorities for the studio beyond its currently scheduled shows for the final quarter of this year.

The cast is changing

The show will look very different in Season 7, as the series lead, Daniel Ezra, is leaving.

CBS

His character, Spencer, has gone through college and seen his football career heading on a successful trajectory. His personal life, too, has been left on a positive note, so it all makes sense thematically.

Speaking to Deadline about his exit, Ezra said his ending was “literally everything I wanted.” On the conclusion of Spencer’s journey, he added: “[it was] exactly the type of bow I wanted to tie on the story. It was confirmation that I was making the right choice, and it just felt like the stars were aligned.”

Ezra confirmed he made the decision at the end of Season 5, when he knew that Spencer was heading for the NFL in Season 6. He now hopes the show can head into an exciting “new place” in his absence.

It is thought the show will now pass on the baton to younger characters who can continue the story. Plus, it is believed Ezra may still return for a guest star appearance at some point in the future.

CBS

Another actor may also be done with All American, as Asher Adams actor – Cody Christian – seemingly hinted on social media. He posted a photo of his cast chair with the caption: “The end is always a new beginning.”

He had previously made another social media post with the message, “100+ episodes. 6+ years. Most likely the last time I’ll have ‘business’ on a football field.”

Other stars like Samantha Logan, Karimah Westbrook, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, and Michael Evans Behling are yet to be confirmed for Season 7.

How Season 6 can influence the next season

Season 6 wrapped things up nicely for Spencer, as he and Olivia got married, and he saw his NFL dream finally realized.

While that’s great for Spencer, it does leave things rather open-ended for the show as a whole going into its next chapter.

As mentioned above, it’s highly likely a younger team of players will emerge and take up the spotlight. Obviously, these characters will come with fresh dramas of their own off the field, too.

It’s a risky move, though. The All American: Homecoming spinoff show begins its third season this summer, but it’s not had anywhere near the popularity of the core series and may even be coming to an end as a result.

One natural way to bridge this transition would be to have existing characters operating as mentors to the fledgling new generation of players.

Exactly who those mentors could be remains to be seen, though. Jordan is now coaching at South Crenshaw High School while Asher is over at Beverly.

Away from football, Coop and Patience are pursuing their respective careers in law and music so they could be too busy to spend time offering advice to young students.

That's all we know about All American Season 7 for now.