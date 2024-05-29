Is Walter White in Multiversus? Developer hints explained

Multiversus is finally here, but has Walter White made his way into the fighting game? Here’s all you need to know about the highly anticipated Breaking Bad character.

Currently, there are over 25 characters in Multiversus, all taken from Warner Bros. IPs, and more are scheduled to arrive as the game goes on. However, one character has been on the minds of many – Breaking Bad’s very own Heisenberg.

Walter White has been a massive point of contention for Multiversus fans, and even the developers themselves, as players beg for his inclusion into the fighting game. So, is he in Multiversus? Here’s all you need to know.

Is Walter White in Multiversus?

Player First Games

No, Walter White isn’t currently in Multiversus, as Warner Bros. doesn’t have access to Breaking Bad’s characters due to copyright.

However, Tony Huynh, director of Multiversus did express his desire to put Walter White into the fighting game, saying that he “will personally be pushing as hard as I can to make that happen” during an interview with The Gamer.

Naturally, he addressed the copyright issues but stated that he’s putting effort into working out those challenges and getting the character added to the game as soon as possible.

The suggestion sparked massive support online, with X accounts being made to demand Walter White join Multiversus in the future.

However, not all fans agree with the addition, with some wondering whether he would fit into the general design of Multiversus. One argued that he might not “complement the game” due to his lack of exciting fighting skills.

Whether Walter White will even make it to Multiversus is yet to be seen, but if he does, we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as news is dropped.

