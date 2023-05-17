Mission Impossible 7: Release date, trailer, cast & plot

Here’s everything we know about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more about Mission Impossible 7.

After almost five years of waiting, Mission: Impossible fans finally have some updates on the seventh installment of the franchise.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to be the first of Tom Cruise’s last films in the franchise. In 2023 and 2024, fans will likely have to say goodbye to Ethan Hunt, the daring super-spy they’ve grown to know and love.

But, of course, Cruise wouldn’t leave his biggest without leaving on a high note, so fans should expect a lot of explosions, car chases, and face swapping technology before Hunt drives off into the sunset.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theaters on July 12, 2023.

The filming for this movie began in Italy in February 2020, but had to halt due to the global shutdown. Thankfully, it resumed later that year and concluded in September 2021 with the productions moving to other filming locations, including Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

The second part of the franchise’s finale, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, will be released on June 28, 2024.

Is there a trailer for Mission Impossible 7?

The trailer for Mission Impossible 7 dropped on May 17, 2023. Check it out below:

The trailer is chock-full of Mission Impossible staples: car chases, hand-to-hand fighting, and Tom Cruise looking dapper in a suit. For Part One of the finale, Ethan Hunt seems to find himself in the ultimate dangerous situation as his adversary tells him that the world is coming after him.

But, the one thing Ethan loves even more than doing stunts that 100% kill you, is his friends. And the trailer makes sure fans know that he’s ready to risk it all to keep those closest to him safe.

Mission Impossible 7 cast: Who’s in it?

The cast for Mission Impossible 7 sees a host of returning characters with some new yet familiar faces joining its ranks. Check out the full list below:

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Hayley Atwell as Grace

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust

Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis

Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge

Esai Morales as the film’s main villain

Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs

Frederick Schmidt as Zola Mitsopolis

Pom Klementieff as the film’s secondary villain

The majority of the film’s cast have appeared in other Mission Impossible films such as Rhames, Pegg, Kirby, Czerny, and, of course, Cruise.

However, the most notable additions to the cast are two actors who’ve actually played prominent roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hayley Atwell played Peggy Carter, Steve Rogers’ love interest and the eventual founder/director of S.H.I.E.L.D, the agency that Nick Fury led and founded the Avengers under. And Pom Klementieff played Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, an alien who has empathic powers that she can use on others.

Mission Impossible 7 plot: What is it about?

The events of Mission Impossible 7 will directly follow what happened in the two films that proceeded it in the franchise.

Following the events of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Ethan Hunt and his crew are on a mission to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

But, when a new and mysterious enemy starts to close in on Ethan along with dangerous foes from his past, he will have to consider that nothing is more important than the mission at hand — not even the lives of those his loves.

That’s everything we know about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, but we’ll be sure to update this hub when more announcements roll out. In the meantime, check out more of our upcoming movie coverage in the hubs below:

