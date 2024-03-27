Heisenberg movie debunked: Fake Breaking Bad 2024 sequel explained

Bryan Cranston isn’t returning for Heisenberg, an alleged Breaking Bad movie said to be coming out in 2024 — here’s what you need to know.

Cranston’s Walter White in Breaking Bad is one of the most iconic characters in TV history. He’s reprised the role twice after the show’s conclusion: he appeared in El Camino, the only feature film follow-up to the series, and the final season of Better Call Saul.

So, what about Heisenberg, the rumored 2024 movie that supposedly picks up after the events of Breaking Bad? It’s completely fake, and if you’ve allowed yourself to get excited about it, you’ve been duped by YODA BBY ABY. The Facebook page specializes in fake movie and TV news, like the made-up Golden Girls revival and Zac Efron’s Knight Rider reboot.

The page shared a poster showing Cranston in a hospital bed, presumably from the gunshot wounds at the end of ‘Felina.’ While it may look convincing, we must reiterate: it’s not real.

The caption reads: “WALTER WHITE RETURNS!!! HEISENBERG brings the iconic Bryan Cranston back to the screen in a pulse-pounding sequel that unfolds after the legendary finale of Breaking Bad. When an ambulance delivers Walter White to a fate seemingly sealed by cuffs and concrete, his most daring escape begins, unveiling two hours of unmatched brilliance and ingenuity.

“Coming to theaters in August 2024 from AMC Films, witness Walter White’s final level, now more powerful and merciless than ever in a masterful game of survival and danger.”

After the end of Better Call Saul, Gilligan confirmed he was ready to move on from the Breaking Bad universe; in other words, we’re done when he says we’re done.

