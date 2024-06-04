Will there be a Your Honor Season 3?

While the show seemingly ended in March 2023, hopes for Your Honor Season 3 hitting our screens have soared of late. Here’s what we know about the chances of that return happening.

Bryan Cranston may be best known for his role as Walter White in Breaking Bad, but in 2020 he took on another part in one of the wildest and best TV shows of the last few years.

The legal drama, Your Honor, was only supposed to be a one-and-done miniseries. Then, in 2023, another season aired, and fans still want more.

So, could Your Honor Season 3 be among the new TV shows on our watchlist for next year and beyond?

Is Season 3 happening?

There is no green light for Your Honor Season 3 as things stand. But, the showrunner, Joey Hartstone, is definitely open to the idea.

Speaking on the Your Honor podcast in March 2023, Hartstone said: “It’s definitely above my pay grade. You know Season 1 ended and we thought that was going to be it. Obviously, there was a Season 2.

“The hope is always that a show will be successful and well-liked by its audience enough that there can be a future somehow. It’s not my call but I would be happy to see it continue.”

What does Bryan Cranston think?

Cranston would like to stay involved in Your Honor moving forward. However, he sees himself more as a producer than the star from here on out.

Showtime

Speaking to Deadline in April 2023, Cranston said: “If it happens, fantastic, but it’d have to be some great reason to keep expanding in this world and to find out where the allegiances are.

“I’d be very interested in producing that. I don’t know about being in it because my guy’s back in prison.”

So, while Michael Desiato might be out of the picture, Cranston would still want to be back in that world.

He knows the show is a success, too, adding, “I’m not sure that there could be or there is [a third season coming]. There is some discussion. Showtime has indicated there is interest and we’re very proud to know that every episode in Season 2 increased in the audience from the previous week.”

Your Honor Season 2 finale

At the end of the show’s second season, Michael Desiato was heading back to prison. This leaves his future unclear for now, and it’s likely he might not even be in another season if it were to happen.

Michael finally told the truth on the stand, earning redemption for his past deceptions surrounding his son’s crimes. His story feels pretty conclusive now, all things considered. So, even if we were to catch up with him post-release, there’s not a lot he could do to keep us intrigued.

Of course, we could see more crimes emerge as new storylines. In the podcast appearance, Hartstone commented on the way things were left, saying, “I mean, all the criminals are not going to be in prison and all the crime in New Orleans is not going to go away, and that would not feel in line with our show.

“I think some people had to emerge on top. What we tried to do was sort of stay in line with one of the themes of the show, which was that you can’t have it all. You have to be willing to make sacrifices.”

That’s a shrewd answer, really. Hartstone suggests things are wrapped up as best as can be, but also leaves the door open for more stories if they’re wanted.

