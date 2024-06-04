“Nuts” Bryan Cranston series after Breaking Bad climbs Netflix chart

A Bryan Cranston series is making waves on Netflix for being absolutely incredible — and no, it’s not Breaking Bad.

While Walter White might have been dead in the dust for a while now, Cranston‘s intense drama series, Your Honor, is currently climbing the Netflix charts. Amid the wave of new viewers, old fans are taking the time to praise the TV show for being a white-knuckle thriller that sees the breakdown of a well-to-do family.

Over on social media, it’s clear that Your Honor is well worth the watch if you haven’t already seen it.

As one X user wrote: “This show Your Honor on Netflix, it’s nuts.”

“They just put Your Honor on Netflix,” said another. “It’s one of the 10 best series of all time in my opinion. If you haven’t watched, you must.”

Released in 2020, the show was initially ordered as a miniseries before being greenlit for a second season. Your Honor stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans Judge who finds himself on the wrong side of the law when his son, Adam, accidentally kills the son of a dangerous mob boss in a car accident.

It’s a dramatic tale of morality and honor, as Michael does whatever he can to protect his son — including going against the system on which he’s founded his career. At the time of writing, it’s currently at the number three spot on the streaming service‘s TV chart.

“I started Your Honor this weekend (Netflix) and this show is intense – some scenes I had to hit pause and process. My personal opinion – Bryan Cranston’s character is more terrifying than Walter White in some ways,” wrote a third.

Giving just about the best endorsement for a drama series one can give, one user said: “I just started Your Honor on Netflix and I am already sick to my stomach.”

