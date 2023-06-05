Mark Hamill is done with Luke Skywalker, as the actor explained in a new interview about why he’s retiring from playing the iconic Star Wars character.

Alongside Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill was catapulted to stardom when he was cast as Luke Skywalker in the first Star Wars movie in 1977.

He returned for 1980s sequels The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi (as well as the much maligned Star Wars Holiday Special). Plus belated sequels The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

More recently, Hamill has participated in Star Wars TV shows The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, helping to play a de-aged version of the character. But now he says he’s done with Luke Skywalker.

Why Mark Hamill is done with Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill believes that Star Wars should be about new characters and situations, rather than always returning to Luke.

“I had my time, and that’s good. But that’s enough,” Hamill told CBS Sunday Morning on potentially playing the character again. “You never say never, but I just don’t see any reason to.

“Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don’t need Luke anymore.”

Luke Skywalker is better than Adolf Hitler

When it comes to the legacy that Mark Hamill leaves behind, the actor is circumspect, telling CBS: “I don’t care. The truth of the matter is, I never really expect to be remembered for anything. I just wanted to make a living doing what I liked.

“It could be worse – I could be known for being the best actor who ever played Adolf Hitler. At least Luke is an admirable fellow!”

