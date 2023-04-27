Star Wars Jedi: Survivor actor teams up with Mark Hamill for Jedi training sessions

In a training video to promote Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, actor Cameron Monaghan teams up with Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Cameron Monaghan’s Cal Kestis quickly became a fan-favorite character when introduced in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. As such, Star Wars faithful are eager to see the hero return in Jedi Survivor.

There have even been calls to give the character his own TV show or, at the very least, allow Monaghan to appear in a live-action cameo of some kind.

While such fan service doesn’t seem to be on the cards as of yet, EA’s new promo video allowed the actor to team up with a beloved legend in a different way.

Jedi Survivor star trains with Mark Hamill in fun video

On the eve of the new Star Wars game’s release, Electronic Arts published a promo video featuring Cameron Monaghan and Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

The “Jedi Coaching Sessions Trailer” shows Hamill giving Monaghan various pointers, teaching him how to wield a lightsaber and face off against intergalactic threats.

It’s a wholesome video all in all – one that gets especially interesting when Hamill learns that Cal Kestis can split his lightsaber in two for duel-wielding action. “They never gave me two lightsabers,” the legendary actor grumbles near the end of the video.

In addition to receiving Mark Hamill’s seal of approval, Jedi Survivor is also flying high amid positive critical reception.

Based on said reception, this new adventure should prove even better than the last – in terms of both storytelling and gameplay.

Fortunately, Star Wars fans will get to determine that much and more for themselves very soon since the game hits store shelves on Friday, April 28.

This may not mark the end of Cal Kestis’ journey either, given that director Stig Asmussen has previously shared his interest in producing a trilogy.