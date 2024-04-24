Outer Banks Season 4: Everything we know

The Pogues are returning and they’re ready for a new adventure. Here’s everything we know about Outer Banks Season 4, from its release year to cast details, plot speculation, and more.

Some binge worthy TV shows are little more than easy entertainment, and that’s enough. Outer Banks proved to be exactly that when it debuted back in 2020, blending nostalgia, romance, adventure and action.

Set against the scenic backdrop of the North Carolina coast, the Netflix series centers on two groups of local teens: the haves (nicknamed the “Kooks”) and the have-nots (aka the “Pogues”).

As the plot thickened, Outer Banks continued to go from strength-to-strength. Season 3 earned more than 4.6 billion minutes of viewing time in the month after its February 2023 release on the streaming service. So, it’s no surprise a fourth season was added to Netflix’s release slate for this year. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 3!

Outer Banks Season 4 doesn’t have a release date yet, but Netflix has confirmed it will arrive sometime in 2024.

The streamer has such faith in the series that it ordered the fourth chapter in February 2023, days before Season 3 arrived. The key cast members announced the news at Poguelandia, an immersive fan event held in Huntington Beach, California, to thousands of honorary Pogues.

Filming for Season 4 was set to start in May 2023, but the (now-resolved) Hollywood strikes, delayed production until November.

At the time, WECT TV6 reported that shooting was due to commence at a new location: Wrightsville Beach, just east of Wilmington in North Carolina. More recently, casting agents were on the lookout for Kooks and Pogues as the production team headed to their usual spot of Charleston, South Carolina. According to WCBD-TV, filming will take place on several dates between April 25 and May 13.

Although it’s still shooting, it’s not all bad news. When Netflix announced its slate for 2024, Outer Banks Season 4 made it to the list.

Outer Banks Season 4 cast: Who’s in it?

All of the main cast members will be reprising their roles for Outer Banks Season 4, with Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline leading the line again.

Here is the confirmed Outer Banks Season 4 cast:

Chase Stokes as John B

Madelyn Cline as Sarah

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Madison Bailey as Kiara

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Drew Starkey Rafe

Austin North as Topper

Netflix confirmed Fiona Palomo will return to the Outer Banks cast as Sofia, having been promoted to series regular. There are also some new additions to the cast for Season 4, including J. Anthony Crane as Chandler Groff, a widower who welcomes the Pogues on their new adventure.

Pollyanna McIntosh is set to play Dalia, described as a revolutionary-like leader who comes face-to-face with the Pogues. Brianna Brown, meanwhile, will play Hollis Robinson, a realtor who has ties to Ward.

Rigo Sanchez is taking on the role of Lightner, a calculating adventurer who is set to test the Pogues. Last but not least, Mia Challis will be playing Ruthie, a wild child who grows close to Topper.

There are some characters who won’t be back after meeting their demise in Outer Banks Season 3. These include big bad, Singh (Andy McQueen), and Sarah and John B’s respective fathers, Ward (Charles Esten) and Big John (Charles Halford).

Outer Banks Season 4 plot: What might it be about?

No official plot details for Outer Banks Season 4 have been released yet. Still, the surprise 18-month time jump at the end of Season 3 will allow an older version of the Pogues to set off on a new adventure while also teasing the hunt for new treasure belonging to none other than Edward Teach, aka Blackbeard.

Season 3 wrapped up the main quest as the Pogues found the golden city of El Dorado, while the finale also killed off Ward and Big John. But the continuation of the story isn’t the only reason the final scene made that time jump.

Netflix The Pogues are set to hunt for Blackbeard’s treasure

Outer Banks co-creator Josh Pate told The Hollywood Reporter last year: “We felt like we needed to get them out of school. The actors are a little older, and it was harder to keep them in high school.

“We just wanted to move them into a new phase in their lives and move them forward a little bit. The epilogue at the end of [Episode] 10 set up those two things we wanted to do going forward.”

The epilogue also sees the Pogues handed the 1718 captain logs of the legendary pirate Blackbeard, which appear to show the exact location of his missing ship. It’s this tease that sets up Season 4’s adventure, as the gang look set out to find Blackbeard’s treasure.

Fun fact: Teach really was a pirate who traveled by land and sea across the West Indies and the North American East coast. 1718 is a significant date: as it’s the year the real Blackbeard died.

Speaking about what the tease means for Season 4, Pate told THR: “Blackbeard is part of Outer Banks lore, and so there’s just a lot of stuff we can work with out of that. It is going to be a part of it, but it’s not going to be a traditional Blackbeard-type tale. We’re [just] using elements of the mythology going forward.”

Is there an Outer Banks Season 4 trailer?

Since it’s still in production, there is no Outer Banks Season 4 trailer just yet.

Until it arrives, you can check out the cast in a Season 4 promo below:

Will there be an Outer Banks Season 5?

Although Netflix hasn’t renewed Outer Banks for Season 5 yet, given the success of the previous three seasons, there’s a chance it’ll get the greenlight ahead of Season 4.

Showrunners Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke previously said the show would run for four or five seasons. However, in February last year, they went back on this plan, with Pate joking to EW that they could go on for 17 seasons.

Joking aside, he told the outlet, “I don’t know if I could put a real number on it right now — how long it takes to get to that ending might expand, but we now know the shape of the end of the story. We’re going to take it as long as we can, for sure.”

We’ll be sure to keep you posted if and when Season 5 is announced. Until then, Outer Banks Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix now. Need something new to watch while you wait? Here’s our roundup of the new TV shows streaming this month, and the new movies streaming, too. We’ve also got details on the Harry Potter TV show, and Stranger Things Season 5, for more fantastical adventures.

