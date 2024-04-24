Queen of Tears fans “p*ssed” over major unanswered storyline

Hae-in and Hyun-woo’s dwindling marriage was the result of one major event in Queen of Tears, and fans are upset that it hasn’t been talked about in the K-drama.

The trailer and overall storyline had many believing that Hae-in is a cold chaebol heir who was once in love with her husband. But Queen of Tears soon revealed the reason for her and Hyun-woo’s downhill marriage was because of the loss of their unborn child.

Heading into the final episodes of the K-drama, the storyline still hasn’t been explained. The reveal unfolded in Episode 4 when Hyun-woo steals Hae-in’s phone, only to realize her passcode is the date their child would have been born.

She was four weeks pregnant and they were the happiest they had ever been. They even decorated a nursery. But their marriage crumbled when they lost the baby and Hae-in decided to get rid of everything. To Hyun-woo, it was a slap in the face, insensitive, and cold.

But the two never discussed it and it was the reason Hyun-woo fell out of love. Queen of Tears has hinted at its significance, with Hyun-woo’s safe passcode being the birth date, but it still hasn’t addressed it.

“That’s what most Koreans are pissed about. The writers have left so many things unexplained but went with arresting Hyunwoo for the plot instead,” said a fan on X/Twitter.

Another chimed in, saying, “I haven’t moved on from this incident or plot, several episodes up to episode 14 have been released but there is no complete explanation.”

But there may be a reason for why the K-drama writer has been waiting for so long. “Shocking how they haven’t talked about this once in 14 episodes, literally the reason their marriage fell apart and still all their passwords, this will only make sense if she’s saving it for what will trigger Hae-in’s memories of Hyunwoo again,” explained one fan.

With only two episodes left, Hae-in has recently received treatment for her cancer. But the worst-case scenario occurred when she lost her memories before the surgery. However, teasers have hinted that Hae-in’s memories could be locked away. Many speculate that relearning about her pregnancy will force her to remember Hyun-woo when it’s needed the most. The child is their biggest connection and love story.

Queen of Tears is available on Netflix, and you can catch up on Netflix’s other 2024 K-dramas.