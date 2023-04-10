Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – 2023 release, plot details, cast, everything we know

The Star Wars universe is set to expand in a big way in the coming years, with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew yet another TV series confirmed to be in the works and set in the larger universe. Continue reading to find out everything we know about the upcoming show thus far.

The Star Wars franchise is back and bigger than ever, with new movies, animated specials, and TV shows all confirmed to be in the works and arriving in the coming years.

Yet another brand new Star Wars show, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, boasts an impressive ensemble of younger stars, led by Dumbledore actor Jude Law. The series’ primary creators are Jon Watts and Chris Ford, who many will know as the minds behind the beloved Spider-Man: Homecoming film.

While the two have delved into the world of superheroes before, this will be their first time tackling the Star Wars universe.

Ahead of the release of the show, here is everything we know so far about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, from the release window, plot cast, and more.

Contents:

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew release window: When is the show coming out?

We don’t have an exact date for when Skeleton Crew is set to drop on Dinsey+ just yet. However, it has been confirmed the series will be arriving on the streaming service at some point in 2023.

We’ll be sure to update this section when an exact release date is revealed for the show. For now, fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for a potential drop in the second half of the year.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew plot: What will the show be about?

Disney Star Wars Skeleton Crew is just one of the new shows coming to Disney+

The show is set nine years after the battle of Yavin, which places it five years after Return of the Jedi and starting at almost the same time as Season 1 of The Mandalorian. While some are worried this show will be more focused on a younger demographic, creator Jon Watts has already assured audiences that this “will not be a kid’s show.”

Series creator John Watts added in an interview, “this is a show that we’ve been working on for a really long time. It’s a story of 10-year-old kids from a tiny planet who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. It’s the story of their journey home.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew cast: Who will be in the TV series?

So far, the one big name that is attached to the cast of the show is Captain Marvel and Fantastic Beasts actor Jude Law.

As well as starring Law, we know that the series will focus heavily on four young children. Three of these young characters will be played by Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Robert Timothy Smith, and Kyriana Kratter while the fourth and final actor is still yet to be revealed.

As well as this, Kerry Condon will reportedly star in the new Skeleton Crew too, though her role remains a mystery for now.

Be sure to keep checking back in with this section as we update it with all the latest casting news and updates.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer: Is there a trailer for the show?

At the time of writing, a fully-fledged trailer is still yet to drop for Skeleton Crew. However, a small teaser of what to expect from the series was revealed during the Star Wars Celebration event in 2023. Though as this was shown behind closed doors for fans in attendance, we’re yet to see it online.

