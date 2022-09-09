Ahsoka Season 1: Cast, plot, & everything we know

Season 1 of the spinoff of The Mandalorian will center around the former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano and explore the world after the original Star Wars trilogy.

Ahsoka will be the newest addition to the Star Wars collection on Disney Plus after Andor releases in September 2022.

The show will follow the titular character on brand new adventures following the events in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, which Ahsoka briefly appeared in.

The character, who was originally introduced in the Star Wars animated series and film, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, is a fan-favorite. As a result, many Star Wars fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere of Ahsoka. Here is everything that we know so far.

Ahsoka Season 1 release

YouTube: Star Wars Ahsoka will finally get her own series.

The first season of Ahsoka does not have a firm release date, but it is expected to release sometime in 2023.

Ahsoka Season 1 cast

Rosario Dawson will play the titular character, reprising the role from her appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo will also join the Star Wars universe by playing the role of Sabine Wren, a teenage Mandalorian who was a main cast member of the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, which also featured Ahsoka.

According to a rumor by Cinelinx, Eman Esfandi has been cast in the role of Ezra Bridger, the protagonist of Rebels.

Finally, Hayden Christensen himself has been confirmed to return in the role of Darth Vader following his most recent appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In addition to the main cast, Ivanna Sakhno, Ray Stevenson, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Ahsoka Season 1 plot

No official plot has been released for the first season, but writer Dave Filioni has said that he wants Ahsoka to be more of a continuous story as opposed to the episodic nature of shows like the Mandalorian.

Ahsoka Season 1 trailer

No trailer or early footage has been released for Ahsoka yet. We will update this space as information is released.