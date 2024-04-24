Quentin Tarantino’s canceled final movie was a “meta-verse”

Before its cancelation, Quentin Tarantino’s final movie The Movie Critic was set to contain a “meta-verse” style of storytelling.

The Movie Critic was set to be Tarantino’s final outing as a director and, to celebrate this, the project was supposed to feature a “meta-verse,” which would pull all of Tarantino’s movies into one universe as a goodbye to the director’s legacy.

Tarantino pitched the movie to follow a “guy who really lived but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag.”

A lot of rumors were floated around about the movie itself, including casting a controversial comedian as the lead, but the director ended up shelving the project as a whole before production could start later this year.

Article continues after ad

Due to its cancellation, some sources close to the project have leaked some insights into the details surrounding the movie, including that Tarantino flirted with the idea of creating a multiverse style of storytelling.

Article continues after ad

The Hollywood Reporter noted, since The Movie Critic was pitched to be set in set in Hollywood, Tarantino toyed with the idea of bringing back some actors from his iconic movies to reprise their characters in “movie within a movie moments” or as fictional versions of their true selves.

Tarantino has a laundry list of actors he could’ve called upon from Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction) to Uma Thurman (Kill Bill) to Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), so there was no limit on how meta he could’ve went with The Movie Critic.

Article continues after ad

However, though no source could confirm why Tarantino decided to put the movie on the back burner for now, THR reported he might have shelved the project to due to the pressure of “going out on top.”

There’s also rumors that he’s ready to get back into the director chair for more movies as one talent representative close to the director explained that he “has a lot of scripts that he’s thrown away,” so there’s a chance fans will get a bit more from Tarantino before he hangs up his director’s hat for good.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for more movie content, check out our guide to all the new movies currently streaming and the new movies coming out this month.