Will there be an Ahsoka Episode 9?

Is there going to be an Ahsoka Episode 9? While the Star Wars series appeared to reach its conclusion, it wasn’t exactly an ending to the story – so, will there be another episode?

Ahsoka has followed the titular Jedi across an extragalactic adventure to find Ezra Bridger, the young rebel who sacrificed himself to catapult Thrawn far, far away into another galaxy.

That quest has a flip side: while they find him, they also pave the way for the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn, the so-called heir to the empire who’s been plotting one hell of a comeback for years with the help of the Nightsisters and his zombified army of Night Troopers.

Episode 8 sets the table for the next chapter of Ahsoka’s story, as well as having major implications for the rest of the Star Wars universe – so, will there be an Episode 9? Spoilers to follow…

Is there an Ahsoka Episode 9?

No, Ahsoka Episode 9 will never be released – on account of it not existing.

The first season has eight episodes, with the finale airing on Disney Plus on October 3. This may be a bitter pill to swallow, considering the finale is basically one giant cliffhanger: with the exception of Ezra making it home, they basically lose. Thrawn is back in the main galaxy, while Ahsoka, Sabine, and Huyang are stranded on Peridea with the Noti.

And that’s before we get to Baylan and Shin: the former appears to have been called by the Mortis gods, while the latter has taken on a new role as a leader of the planet’s wandering bandits.

Despite fans’ wishes online, there definitely isn’t another episode. “Ummmm when’s Episode 9 of Ahsoka? I need more dammit! That can’t be the season finale,” one user wrote. “If I believe that Ahsoka has ended I might faint. So yeah, next week we have Episode 9,” another joked.

You can find out more about Ahsoka Season 2 here, and in the meantime, stream the whole series on Disney Plus

