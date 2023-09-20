In Ahsoka Episode 6, we come face to face with Ezra Bridger for the first time in years – but how old is he in the new series?

In our review, we described the sixth chapter as “an ominous leap into both the unknown and the arms of familiar friends and foes – for the first time in years, Star Wars has a threat that’s substantial.”

The episode sees Baylan, Shin, Morgan, and Sabine arriving on Peridea, the home of the Dathomiri and the location of Grand Admiral Thrawn. Soon after they touch down, the Chiss admiral’s enormous Star Destroyer flies overhead and welcomes them aboard, where he makes his grand return.

Unlike other Star Wars villains hindered by the fury of the Sith, Thrawn has a steely, unmatched resolve – which is why he lets Sabine go to find Ezra, which she succeeds in doing – so, how old is he?

How old is Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka?

Ezra Bridger is around 30 years old in Ahsoka.

He was born on the first Empire Day in 19 BBY, which came two days before the execution of Order 66 – the day Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa were born.

When we first meet him in Star Wars Rebels, he’s 14 years old, and we see him turn 15 in the eighth episode of the debut season. Given the vast majority of Rebels takes place between 5 BBY and 0 BBY (the Battle of Yavin, aka when the Death Star gets blown up), we can assume he’s 19 when he sacrifices himself by transporting Thrawn to the Unknown Regions.

The only source of debate around Ezra’s age is centered on Ahsoka’s timeline: people can’t make up their minds on if it takes place in 9, 10, 11, or 12 ABY – although the latter two years seem most likely, given The Mandalorian began in 9 BBY and its events definitely stretch over multiple years.

When we meet him again in Episode 6, he’s no longer a teenager – he’s a proper grown-up with a thick beard. That said, being left to fend for yourself on a scary faraway planet would probably age you a bit.

