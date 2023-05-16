What We Do in the Shadows Season 5: Release date, cast & more

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 is about to come out of said shadows and onto our screens, so here’s everything we know so far, from its release date and cast to trailer and plot updates.

What We Do in the Shadows is the vampire horror mockumentary we’d all been waiting for. After the hit 2014 film created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the franchise has evolved into an FX show, which is now on its fifth season, with a sixth season also having been greenlit.

While there are different characters, locations (now being set on Staten Island), and plots, the series, which began in 2019, has arguably proven just as popular, just as funny, and just as full of vampire shenanigans.

So with the fifth season in store, what’s set to happen? Well, keep reading, as we will discuss Season 5’s release date, cast, and more…

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 release date: When is the new season coming out?

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 will premiere on FX and Hulu on June 13, 2023.

The announcement was recently made by the Twitter account of the show, which states, “We’re calling it hot vampire summer.”

Harvey Guillén, an actor on the show, revealed in an Instagram post that filming – which takes place in Toronto, Canada – had wrapped as of December 8, 2022.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 cast: Who is starring in the new season?

Most of the cast will be returning for What We Do in the Shadows Season 5. This includes:

Matt Berry as Leslie “Laszlo” Cravensworth

Natasia Demetriou as Nadja

Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless

Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson

Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz

Nick Kroll as Simon the Devious

Kirsten Schaal as the Vampire Council guide

Doug Jones as The Baron

What We Do in the Shadows also tends to have a plethora of celebrity cameos. While no cameos have been officially confirmed as of yet, we can expect a similar calibre to previous ones, including Tilda Swinton, Danny Trejo, Wesley Snipes, Evan Rachel Wood, and Sofia Coppola.

Ultimately, if they’re a famous director and avid fan of the show, or have played a vampire before, there’s a likely chance that they could appear in Season 5!

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 trailer: Is there a trailer?

At the time of writing, there is no trailer for Season 5 yet.

For now, feel free to watch the trailer for Season 4, which may catch you up to speed on things you’ve forgotten about:

If you’re still unsatisfied, then check out this commercial for Nadja’s nightclub, which came out a few months ago:

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 plot: What will the new season be about?

There is no official plot for Season 5 as of yet, but the show will continue to follow its main synopsis, that being: “Three vampires, Nandor, Colin Robinson, and Nadja, struggle to keep up with the duties and responsibilities of everyday life as they reside in an apartment in New York.”

Season 4 saw many twists that will no doubt ripple into Season 5. There’s the sudden transformation of Colin Robinson from a theatre-kid pre-teen into his previous suit-wearing adult self. Nandor chose one of his former wives, Marwa, to be his future bride, only for things to fall apart. And Guillermo, sick of waiting for Nandor to turn him into a vampire, stole money from Nadja’s burnt down nightclub and gave it to Derek in exchange for the immortal gift.

We’ll have to see what plots – and of course what jokes – will ensue from these past events once Season 5 kicks into gear.

We will update this article when we learn more.

